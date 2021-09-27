Sex Education Renews for Season 4 on Netflix – Series News

Bruno is a writer and critic at AdoroCinema, which divides his time in pop culture between being frightened by the most diverse horror films, watching movie classics or the big blockbusters and praising the work of David Lynch and Stanley Kubrick.

At TUDUM, a Netflix event, Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling announced another season of the acclaimed series.

Netflix announced the renewal of the Sex Education series for a 4th season, one of the most loved series by the Brazilian public. The announcement was made on EVERYTHING, a worldwide event promoted by the streaming platform to announce news about the productions in its catalog, and takes place shortly after the premiere of the 3rd season – check out AdoroCinema’s complete review of the latest episodes.

To break the news about the new season of Sex Education, actors Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, and Kedar Williams-Stirling, who plays Jackson Marchetti, were present at the event. Check out the announcement made by the platform on your Twitter below:

What to Expect from Season 4 of Sex Education on Netflix?

Even before the premiere of Season 3 of Sex Education, a rumor about the show’s cancellation caught everyone by surprise, but now fans can rest assured that the story of Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti) Gatwa) and company continues into Season 4.

In the final moments of the last few episodes, Otis and Maeve finally seem to hit it off, when the teenager accepts an invitation to a student program in the United States. The future of Otis’ mother is one of the questions fans are sure to want to figure out how it will play out. In the season, Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) questions Jean (Gillian Anderson) about the paternity of the baby she was expecting and she takes a DNA test. In her last scene in Season 3, she receives the result and makes a startled face as she opens the envelope, but this is not shown directly to the audience. What happened?

There is some speculation that Sex Education could end in Season 4, which should happen when students graduate from high school, but according to series creator Laurie Nunn, this is still far from happening.

