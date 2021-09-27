‘She left a house pawned with the coyote’, says brother of a Brazilian woman who died in the desert | Fantastic

O Fantastic had access to the last audios that Lenilda dos Santos sent to her family before she died and talked to her relatives: her brother and a daughter, who is five months pregnant.

Her brother, Leci Pereira de Oliveira, said that to cross the border, Lenilda hired an intermediary in Brazil, who made the bridge with coyotes, criminals who charge for illegally crossing immigrants. The combined price? $25,000.

“She left this house here, where we are doing the interview, pawned with the coyote. She was going to get there, she was going to work, pay the coyote, then she would get the document from her house back”, reveals Lenilda’s brother.

Lenilda’s journey began on August 13, when she left Vale do Paraíso by car on her way to Porto Velho, accompanied by two friends and a friend, who also lived in the city. There they boarded a plane to São Paulo, from where they connected to Mexico City, and then took the road towards Ascención, near the border with the United States.

Luna County Sheriff Michael Brown warns of the coyotes: “They are members of the drug cartels in Mexico who are taking advantage of people. Pay that, in exchange, we’ll take you to the United States. But they don’t care about people. They only care about the money.”