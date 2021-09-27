“She’s a shack outside,” says Rico about Tati

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

26/09/2021 19:41Updated on 26/09/2021 19:41

Rico was in the living room talking to other pedestrians about the race in which Erika Schneider lost 7,000 reais in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) when Tati Quebra Barraco joined the conversation. The funk girl said that just as Erika lost her money, Solange didn’t win a car.

That’s what it took for Rico to start screaming too. The comedian was bothered by the fact that she was in another environment and had gone to participate in the subject.

She’s a shack outside, there’s an equal one inside Rich Melquiades

Rico affronted Tati, referring to her reputation as a quarrelsome outsider. After the argument, Tati cried walking around the house and didn’t want to talk to anyone: “Don’t talk to me, no,” he shot at Erika.

