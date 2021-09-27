“Shut up” and “it took too long”: phrases from the exciting Russian F1 GP – 27/09/2021

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday (26). After a not-so-positive start, the British driver brought excitement to the final stretch of the race. In the final laps, the seven-time champion put his experience at stake and secured first place at the Autodromo de Sochi. This was his 100th victory.

The race was marked by a lot of intensity and constant overtaking. The constant dispute between Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the final stretch of the race meant that everything was really decided in the last moments, especially after the rain that complicated the situation for all the drivers.

On Saturday (25), Lando Norris took his first pole position. He was very frustrated with the result of the race on Sunday, as, on the last lap, he chose not to change tires and ended up not resisting the wet track. Norris was the favorite, but finished the race in seventh place.

At the end of the race, the rain took over Sochi — and caused a major turnaround in the race that was practically defined. Norris, who was on his way to his first victory, did not change tires and made room for Hamilton.

The McLaren engineer warned him about the consequences of rain. “Slippery track at turn 10. Lots of cars leaving,” he said.

Yes, shut up”,

Lando Norris, who finished seventh, responded.

To Sky Sports, the young Briton later regretted the end of the race.

I’m sad, devastated. We need to make a decision, and the decision I made with the team was wrong. In fact, the group said I should go to the box, but I preferred to stay out. It was my decision.”

With that, Hamilton managed to win his 100th career victory.

It took me a long time to get to victory 100, I wasn’t sure I could do it today, Landon did a wonderful job. He was at a great pace. He’s doing a great job with McLaren and it’s great to see my old team (moving) ahead.”

Hamilton, always complimentary to Norris

“McLaren is doing well, they won the last race. They are fantastic — and obviously powered by Mercedes [é a Mercedes que fabrica os motores usados nos carros da McLaren]. It’s good to see them united again. The team made a great decision in the end,” concluded Hamilton.

Frustrating Qualifier for Mercedes

Hamilton’s satisfaction came after a frustrating day. Qualifying training was not the best for the Mercedes driver. Also to Sky Sports, after finishing in third place, Hamilton admitted that the incident at the entrance to the pit was “just my mistake” and not due to cold tyres.

“Ultimately, I’m incredibly disappointed in myself,” he said. Redemption who calls?

Team work

If Norris hesitated to pit, Mercedes didn’t even give Hamilton that chance. Mercedes director Toto Wolff said after the race that his engineers would not tolerate any possibility other than the seven-times world champion’s halt, given the ominous weather forecast they were witnessing.

We knew the ugly time was coming. So Valtteri [Bottas] pitted on the previous lap, and then our strategists were adamant about pitting[HamiltonTherainfellandthingsgotprettyerraticIunderstandwhyitwassodifficultforMcLarentomakethedecisiontostayoutorjoin”[deHamiltonAchuvacaiueascoisasficarambemerráticasEuentendoporquefoitãodifícilparaaMcLarentomaradecisãodeficardeforaouentrar”

A sigh to Verstappen

The second highest place on the podium went to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while Carlos Sainz Jr came in third. At the end of the race, he thanked Ferrari for the decision to change tires at the correct time.

We made the right decision at the right time, and that allowed us to go back to third. Overall, it was a strong race.”

Verstappen

Formula 1 returns only on October 10th, with the Turkish Grand Prix, at the Istanbul Circuit. O UOL Sport he summed up the busy morning at the Sochi Autodrome.

See the Russian GP standings:

1st – Lewis Hamilton (ING/Mercedes)

2nd – Max Verstappen(HOL/Red Bull Racing)

3rd – Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari)

4th – Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)

5th – Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)

6th – Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

7th – Lando Norris (ING/McLaren)

8th – Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

9th – Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull Racing)

10th- George Russell (ING/Williams)

11th – Throw Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

12th – Sebastian Vettel (ALE/Aston Martin)

13th – Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri)

14th – Esteban Occon (FRA/Alpine)

15th – Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

16th – Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo)

17th – Yuki Tsunoda (JAP/AlphaTauri)

18th – Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas)

19th – Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

Did not complete:

Mick Schumacher (ALE/Haas)