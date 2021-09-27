Silvia Buarque says she hates fame, but misses TV’s salary

Silvia Buarque, daughter of Marieta Severo and Chico Buarque, started her television career early. After working at Manchete and TV Globo, he fell in love with theatre.

In an interview with O Globo, the actress spoke about her choices and her trajectory as an actress, even saying that she “hates” fame, but that she misses the “salary and visibility of TV.”

Salary and TV visibility I miss. Sometimes I have a big hiatus, moments when I don’t choose anything, I just accept the invitations that arrive. I don’t need to be famous, recognized on the street, ask for a photo. On the contrary, I hate it. I’m kind of unfriendly. Even because, a lot is because of my parents… he said

With that, Silvia revealed that she cannot support herself and that she has her parents’ help.

“Only with the help of my father and mother. When I paint a film or feature in a series, I save some money for the next few months. Theater, I can’t live. I did a play “Casa de dolls”, with Ana Paula Arósio, who I made a lot of money. I did a lot of GNT, “As scoundrels”, “Copa hotel”… I have the advantage of having parents who understand this situation. “he stated.

As for being the daughter of the actress and the singer, songwriter and writer, she recalled some uncomfortable childhood situations.

I remember walking down the street with my mother and saying: ‘Look, Chico Buarque’s wife.’ The older girls at school were pointing at me laughing. Who was in charge was my mother, the toughest. I left home at 20 and got closer to my father. He was helpful, looking for us at night out, looking for things in the encyclopedia. But she was the one who organized our lives. remembered

taking care of health

In 2017, Silvia Buarque denied a cancer after a press release. Now, four years later, the actress said she had mild breast cancer in 2014.

I could only take it on the spot. I had radiotherapy and when it was over, depression came. From 2014 to 2017, I fluctuated. I started taking sleeping pills. When my daughter went to school, I rolled over until she got back. I arranged myself, disguised myself, I thought she didn’t notice. I didn’t have the heart to win an entire day. I started to like the drug wave. I took a tumble in the bathroom, got hurt. I went to five psychiatrists until I hit the antidepressant. I didn’t have the strength to assume all that at the time. Now I’m fine. I haven’t taken an antidepressant for two months. revealed

Silvia is getting ready to start recording Petrus Cariry’s “More heavier is the sky” in November. Next month, she will debut with “Homem onça”, by Vinicius Reis, on Canal Brasil.