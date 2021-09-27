Sister of Petal explains that Leo Dias received money from Audio Mix

Another controversy involving Leo Dias surfaced! This time, Yanka Barreiros, sister of Petal Barreiros, did not forgive the journalist and exposed conversations beyond revealing, where the columnist claims, with all his words, that he received money from Marcos Araújo, CEO of AudioMix. Not satisfied with what she shared, Yanka said she has a lot more information to reveal.

By disclosing the first image, where the journalist confirms that he received values ​​from the company, Yanka also wrote in the caption the word “was” in quotation marks, leaving the subject with a question beyond suggestive: “This print was released by journalist Leo Dias, where he states that “ERA” was paid by Marcos Araújo. Are you ready for tomorrow? I am!”.

In the screenshot, it is possible to see that a question was asked about the possible receipt of money by Marina Ruy Barbosa, so that bad news about the actress would not be released. In response to the question, it was directly said that he had already received money from the company: “Nobody pays me. Only Audio Mix paid me and it doesn’t pay me anymore”.

In the published image in the sequence, Petala Barreiros’ sister reveals the date of the conversation and where she took the posted content. In addition, she made a point of explaining how everything happened: “Did you read it and not understand?? Let me explain… Leo Days before posting anything asked permission to Marcos Araújo… Bizarre, isn’t it? That’s why there’s no gossip about golden rosemary in the media”.

To prove everything she was saying, that is, that Leo Dias needed authorization from the CEO of Audio Mix, the digital influencer posted a revealing image, which she said was taken from her sister’s cell phone, where the journalist would have forwarded an incoming message. In this message, the columnist for the Metrópoles portal is asked to investigate Petal’s pregnancy.

“Leo, investigating Petal’s pregnancy (the one smaller than Audio Mix is ​​today), got involved with her and got the girl pregnant at 15 years old. She is a month pregnant and he, upon learning of the pregnancy, walked away from her again. They already have a son named Lourenzo”.

the shared message It also reveals many details about the case that Yanca says was sent as a “request for endorsement” by the entrepreneur: “She wrote a book telling all of his rottenness. Calling silenced adolescence. He went crazy. He took the book out of circulation several times, but many people got a copy of the work, including me”.