Soaring inflation: businesswomen and self-employed people tell their strategies to dodge losses; see tips | Entrepreneurship

Survey “Portrait of earnings and hours worked during the pandemic” by Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research) points out that self-employed workers were the most affected by the crisis caused by Covid-19, but they are also the category that recovers with the best performance this year.

In the second quarter of 2021, self-employed income increased by almost 20% compared to the same period last year, at the height of the pandemic. Still, this value represents 94% of what the self-employed usually earned in the pre-pandemic (check the chart below).

According to Sandro Carvalho, economist who authored the research, the labor market recovered its traditional movements with vaccination, but at a level below what it was in 2019. In the coming weeks, he pondered, there will be openings and opportunities for self-employed and entrepreneurs due to the end-of-the-year parties.

“We are going to start 2022 at the pace we are at now. We must not recover the pace of the pre-pandemic because we depend on money circulating. And this applies to both registered professionals and self-employed and small business owners,” said Carvalho.

instability scenario

Given these uncertainties, small business owners need a lot of organization and flexibility to negotiate with suppliers, control expenses and reduce the transfer of costs to their customers, according to Giovanni Beviláqua, analyst at the Capitalization and Financial Services Unit of the Service Brazilian Support for Micro and Small Businesses (Sebrae).

“Clients are also suffering from the rise in prices and the cost of credit. Immediately passing on the costs of inflation to them may not be a good strategy”, warns Beviláqua.

The analyst gives some important tips:

Pay attention to economic indicators, such as Selic and inflation;

Have a detailed control of expenses to be able to reduce costs;

Put costs in order of priority to control cash flow. This helps to know the real situation of the business and to develop strategies to avoid, when possible, transfers to the consumer;

Always negotiate debts, prices with suppliers, rents, fees, financing and whatever else weighs on the budget;

Analyze a lot the investments they will make during this period;

Pay attention to stocks so as not to exaggerate purchases;

Use strategies to gain customers, focusing on marketing.

O g1 also heard entrepreneurs and self-employed who tell their strategies to circumvent the rise in prices.

New services and price control

Gabriela Mikhin has a degree in administration, a lash designer for 9 years and an entrepreneur for three. She runs Studio Gabriela Mikhin, specialized in eyelash extension, in Maringá, Paraná.

It has not yet recovered its pre-pandemic revenues and is now facing a rise in the price of its main raw material: synthetic eyelashes, which have cost twice as much. Another expense that weighs on the budget is the electricity bill, pulled by the air conditioning, an essential item to maintain the proper temperature for the procedures carried out on site.

With the advance of vaccination, the public is returning, but for Gabriela, it is still risky to pass on all costs to clients.

“People are more secure and returning to social life, but there are still a lot of people with financial problems. Our focus is to offer new services and attract these customers. We made a small price adjustment”, says Gabriela.

1 of 4 Gabriela focuses on cheaper services and marketing to overcome the economic crisis — Photo: Personal archive Gabriela focuses on cheaper services and marketing to overcome the economic crisis — Photo: Personal archive

New services: the businesswoman created a new service, the express eyelashes, a technique in which 100% of the threads are not filled and, therefore, it is cheaper. She also invited a physiotherapist to attend the site, who gives reiki and massages, focusing on a need she perceived in her clients during the pandemic: the search for wellness services.

the businesswoman created a new service, the express eyelashes, a technique in which 100% of the threads are not filled and, therefore, it is cheaper. She also invited a physiotherapist to attend the site, who gives reiki and massages, focusing on a need she perceived in her clients during the pandemic: the search for wellness services. He started giving more courses : Gabriela already taught the lash designer training course before the pandemic, but that was not her focus. In 2020, it started to publicize more and this helped in the billing. As many people lost jobs during this period and needed income, the demand for the course increased a lot.

: Gabriela already taught the lash designer training course before the pandemic, but that was not her focus. In 2020, it started to publicize more and this helped in the billing. As many people lost jobs during this period and needed income, the demand for the course increased a lot. Search for better prices: as the largest purchase of raw material comes from China and the businesswoman is unable to invest in large quantities, she was unable to negotiate values. The solution was to intensify the search to find the best prices and take advantage of promotions.

as the largest purchase of raw material comes from China and the businesswoman is unable to invest in large quantities, she was unable to negotiate values. The solution was to intensify the search to find the best prices and take advantage of promotions. Heavy investment in digital marketing: Gabriela personalized the contact through WhatsApp, hired a marketing consultant and focused on Instagram, which today has more than 16 thousand followers.

“Mathematics that doesn’t reset”

The pandemic was devastating for Patricia Chaves Gentil and her sisters and partners, Michelle and Cristine. When everything closed, they had less than 1 year of operation at Gentil Café, a coffee shop in Brasília that also offers dishes for lunch and dinner.

They still have high borrowing costs, used to implement the business, and have no cash reserve. Revenue is still at 60% from before the crisis.

“Water, light and food have increased dramatically. There are suppliers that have increased the price between 50% and 80%”, says Patricia.

The businesswoman says that some foods used in the dishes on the menu increased by 100%. Basic items like oil and rice also weigh heavily.

“Our cost is much higher and without the number of customers needed to handle the operation. It’s a math that doesn’t zero, but we don’t have the option of closing, just surviving” says Patricia.

2 of 4 Members of Gentil Café reduced opening hours and removed more expensive items from the menu — Photo: Personal archive Members of Gentil Café reduced opening hours and removed more expensive items from the menu — Photo: Personal archive

Negotiation : The cafe was able to refinance the loan at the start of the pandemic, which helped to maintain other basic accounts. He also got a discount on the rent;

: The cafe was able to refinance the loan at the start of the pandemic, which helped to maintain other basic accounts. He also got a discount on the rent; Adaptation of the menu: it was necessary to cut dishes from the menu. An example is the preparation with parma ham, which, as it was very expensive, had no way out with customers;

it was necessary to cut dishes from the menu. An example is the preparation with parma ham, which, as it was very expensive, had no way out with customers; Reduced functioning: before, it was 12 hours a day. Now, the cafe doesn’t open in the morning, it’s open for 9 hours and it’s closed on Sundays. Thus, it is possible to keep the team reduced as well and save on the energy bill.

before, it was 12 hours a day. Now, the cafe doesn’t open in the morning, it’s open for 9 hours and it’s closed on Sundays. Thus, it is possible to keep the team reduced as well and save on the energy bill. Did not readjust the price for the customer: the members are afraid that this will alienate even more clients, who are also experiencing difficulties.

“Gasoline represents 40% of my earnings”

3 of 4 Neide Nascimento has been an app driver for two and a half years — Photo: Patrícia Basilio, g1 Neide Nascimento has been an app driver for two and a half years — Photo: Patrícia Basilio, g1

Neide Nascimento, from São Paulo, has been working as a driver per application for two and a half years in São Paulo. The ups and downs have always been part of her job, but after the height of the pandemic that practically paralyzed city traffic, she now faces a new challenge: profiting amid high fuel prices. According to the IBGE, gasoline accumulates in the year an increase of 31.09%.

“Gasoline represents 40% of my earnings. And in addition to that, there is wear and tear on the car as a whole, which must be considered. That’s why we prefer to work when the race is long and dynamic”, explains Neide, who makes about 20 daily runs.

Another point that Neide puts on the tip of his pencil is the risk of theft of the car and its equipment, such as cell phones. For this reason, she works during the day, from 5:30 am to 5:00 pm.

“If the day works, I can stop at 2:30 pm. It’s a day for the other. If Monday is good, Tuesday won’t be. But as our earnings are daily, we can organize ourselves to maintain a weekly goal”, it says.

Despite the setbacks, Neide claims not to have left the profession – as many colleagues did – because the car is his own and guarantees enough profit to pay the bills at the end of the month. With the money from the races, she is also taking a vocational course in armed security. The driver’s plan is to abandon transport applications to work guarding public and private spaces.

“We are responsible for our future. I don’t see prospects for improvement in the applications because the expenses are increasing and the gains, smaller”, he analyzes.

Organization: Puts the expenses and income from work on paper on a daily basis. At the end of the week, calculate profit/loss and think of actions for the next seven days.

Puts the expenses and income from work on paper on a daily basis. At the end of the week, calculate profit/loss and think of actions for the next seven days. Goals: Create weekly financial goals. That way, when you finish work, you know if you need to put in more or less effort the next day.

Create weekly financial goals. That way, when you finish work, you know if you need to put in more or less effort the next day. Qualification: Set aside part of the money to qualify and look for an alternative work.

End of stock and cut the profit margin

4 of 4 Confectioner Nara Mendes Santana absorbed part of the increase in the price of products for cake production — Photo: Personal Archive Photos Confectioner Nara Mendes Santana absorbed part of the increase in the price of products for the production of cakes — Photo: Personal Archive Photos

Confectioner Nara Mendes Santana feels the effects of inflation in her pocket. Almost all the products he uses to produce his cakes and sweets have increased in price in recent months, especially condensed milk, powdered milk and cooking gas — the current villain in Brazilian homes.

Since the beginning of the year, the average price of gas cylinders to consumers has risen by almost 30%, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), from R$ 75.29 at the end of 2020 to R$ 96.89 in the second week of the month. The increase is more than five times the inflation accumulated in the period, of 5.67%.

With costs 50% higher, Nara had to pass 20% of the increase to customers. The rest, he absorbed into his profit margin. “It’s a very big difficulty [aumentar o preço dos produtos] because customers don’t understand and want a discount. I lose orders,” says the baker.

To maintain the quality of the sweets and, at the same time, mitigate the impact on income, Nara claims to have stopped stocking products. In other words, since the beginning of the year, it only buys the inputs for the production of cakes when, in fact, it receives orders. Also, always try to use the oven to bake more than one cake.

“It’s no longer worth keeping products, nor having cakes ready for sale. Competition in the sector has increased due to the crisis, causing many professionals to sell sweets for lower prices,” he says.