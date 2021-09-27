Social Democrats and Conservatives Tie in German Election, Says Exit of the Ballot Box

BERLIN — Christian Democratic Union (CDU) conservatives and their historic rivals from the center-left Social Democratic Party tied in Sunday’s general election in Germany, showed exit polls by broadcasters ARD and ZDF, leaving it open. which party will lead the next government, the first in 16 years that will not have Chancellor Angela Merkel at the helm.

The result, which is already being confirmed by the projections of the initial numbers of the tally, represents a defeat for the bloc formed by the CDU and its sister party of the Bavarian state, the Christian Social Union (CSU), which would have obtained between 24% and 25% of the votes. It would be their weakest result in a general election since the end of World War II and a loss of more than 7 percentage points from the last election in 2017.

The SPD, center-left, would have between 25% and 26% of the votes, five points more than it obtained in 2017.

Today, the CDU and the SPD are together in the coalition led by Merkel. The tie opens a dispute between Social Democratic leader Olaf Scholz, current finance minister, and Christian Democratic leader Armin Laschet, governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, over who will be the new chancellor.





Shortly after the exit polls were released, SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil declared that his party has “a clear mandate to govern”.

“We fight for our return as SPD, the SPD is back, the SPD clearly has a mandate to govern,” Klingbeil told public broadcaster ZDF.

The SPD has not led a German government since the beginning of this century, when it ruled with Chancellor Gerhard Schröder between 1998 and 2005, the year Merkel took her first term.

The secretary general of the CDU, on the other hand, acknowledged defeat when he spoke of “bitter losses” in the elections.

“The losses are bitter compared to the last election,” Paul Ziemiak said. – That hurts.

There will be negotiations with the Greens and the right-wing Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), for the formation of the governing coalition. The former had 15% of votes, according to exit polls, six points more than in the previous election, while the FDP got 10%, the same result as 2017.

Laschet said he was “dissatisfied with the election results”, which, in his opinion, represent “a great challenge for Germany and for all democratic parties”. For the first time, he said, the coalition that will govern the country could be formed by three parties.

“We will do everything possible to build a government led by the Conservatives, because the Germans now need a future coalition that will modernize our country,” he said. “It will probably be the first time we have a government with three acronyms.

Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, said he was satisfied with the performance of his party:

“Of course I’m happy with the result of the election,” said the Social Democrat in Berlin. “It’s a great success. Many voters have made it clear that they want a change of government and the next chancellor to be named Olaf Scholz.