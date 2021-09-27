Solar Coca-Cola opens vacancies for category D drivers in 22 cities

Truckvan/Disclosure Solar Coca-Cola, one of the 15 largest manufacturers of the Coca-Cola System in the world, opened a process to create a talent bank for the hiring delivery drivers in 22 cities brazilian. The information was disclosed on the company’s official website.

REQUIREMENTS: To apply for one of the vacancies, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Delivery driver (effective): National Driver’s License category D, complete high school, more than six months of experience in the function, knowledge in basic mathematics and reside in Várzea Grande (MT), Itabaiana (SE), Juazeiro (BA), Recife (PE), Maceió (AL), Lucas do Rio Verde (GO), Porto Seguro (BA), Macaíba (RN), Salvador (BA) ), Petrolina (PE), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE) or Simões Filho (BA).

Delivery driver – summer plan (temporary): National Driver’s License category D, complete high school, more than six months of experience in the function, knowledge in basic mathematics and reside in Caruaru (PE), Garanhuns (PE), Vitória da Conquista (BA), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), Recife (PE), Feira de Santa (BA), Arapiraca (AL), Petrolina (PE), João Pessoa (PB), Cáceres (MT), Barra do Garças (MT), Tangará da Serra (MT), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (PE) or Lucas do Rio Verde (GO).

BENEFITS: The company highlights as benefits, health plan, meal or cafeteria vouchers, transportation vouchers and life insurance.

CONTACT: Drivers interested in participating in the selection process and who meet the requirements must apply through the company's official website, through the WORK WITH US tab. Solar Coca-Cola is currently the second largest manufacturer of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil. Check out the company's official publication in full: CLICK HERE Trucks and Carts




