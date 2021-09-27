‘Something to believe in’: in an awarded thesis, a researcher from Bahia talks about the adhesion of young people to the Islamic State

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, Mohammed Emwazi, Junaih Hussain and Tania Joya Choudhury were four Muslim children living in England in the 1990s. to the unfolding of that episode that, this month, turned 20 years old. If being a Muslim in a country with such a different culture was no longer easy, imagine being young and a Muslim when the whole world looked at you with suspicion. The childhood and adolescence of the four, and of so many others, ended up marked by tension, distrust, humiliation and lack of belonging. Before their 30s, they had been co-opted by an extremist group that seemed to fill a void – the Islamic State.

The trajectories of these four young people are told in the doctoral thesis of Bahia researcher Hannah Romã Bellini Sarno, defended last December in the Multidisciplinary Graduate Program in Culture and Society at the Federal University of Bahia (Post-Culture/UFBA). The work ‘Something to Believe in: Trajectories of Islamic State Followers in England’, one of the winners of the Capes Thesis 2021 Award, shows how these young people’s search for identity at a time of crisis provoked them and other living Muslims to join in the west to EI.

For the researcher, the September 11 attacks certainly had an impact on the imagination of these young people. Tania Joya Choudhury, for example, the eldest of the four, was 17 years old when she watched Al-Qaeda’s attack on the Twin Towers on TV. Immediately, he found it all “terrible”. But a conversation with a friend of Pakistani origin made her see the episode with new eyes.

The girl would have asked if that had really been that terrible. Tania listened to the point of view of her friend’s parents and everything that came after the attacks served to confirm the new view on the facts: the Iraq War and the growing distrust of Muslims made her, as the girl defines it, a “hardcore jihadist”. A feeling of loyalty to her origins emerged in her – the teenager’s family was from Bangladesh – which placed her in direct conflict with the country where she had grown up – England.

“Although it is often said that the September 11 attacks changed the world, the responses to the attack, most notably the subsequent invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, were as central to this dynamic as the attacks themselves”, explains Hannah.

“Certainly these issues had a huge influence on the imagination of the young people I analyzed in the research, second and third generations of immigrants of Muslim origin in England, making them more susceptible to radical discourses. This generation was impacted by the introduction of Islam and Muslims into the Western collective imagination with September 11th, which implied a sense of discomfort and distrust towards the group”, completes the researcher.

Hannah lived 15 years in England, but was already in Brazil when the Islamic State became a phenomenon

Mediatization

Hannah lived for 15 years in England, which, in 2017, was the fifth country in the world with the highest number of accesses to extremist content online, according to a report by The New Netwar. She followed, from there, when the so-called new media started to occupy a prominent place in the dissemination of information and news in places where conventional media were highly controlled.

But when the Islamic State revealed itself to be a phenomenon, including communication, Hannah was already in Brazil.

“When the group’s followers began to multiply on digital platforms, I began to follow the development of the communication networks that emerged, following, with special attention, the profiles of self-declared supporters who communicated in English,” claims.

The speech, he writes in the award-winning work, reached more easily young people who did not feel welcomed in the places where they lived. They were people who felt lost and marginalized, like Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, rapper better known as L Jinny. Born in Egypt in 1991, Bary moved with his family to England when his parents secured political asylum through Amnesty International.

Bary’s father had been arrested and tortured in Egypt during the Mubarak government, and in England, in 1998, he was arrested again on charges of belonging to al-Qaeda. The link could not be proven, but the day the police broke into the family’s home, Bary was only six years old. Years later, he talked about it in one of his songs:

“I swear the day they took my dad / I could have killed a cop or two, and I wouldn’t have looked back / Imagine I was only six / Just imagine what I would do today with a scream [gíria urbana para se referir a armas de fogo] loaded”.

Stigma and humiliation marked the family and it became very difficult to settle in a place with so much cultural difference. Gradually, the rapper identified himself with the discourse of the Islamic State – and not necessarily because of religion, but because of culture. Despite this, distrust of Muslims in recent decades has made it appear that religion and extremism were inextricably linked.

“The vertiginous mediatization of events and their consequences contributed to a naturalization, in the Western hegemonic imagination, of the notion that the border between Islam and violent extremism is tenuous, changing the perception of a religious identity shared by 1.8 billion people, causing friction and compromising the already fragile religious coexistence in a number of countries around the world”, points out Hannah.

racism and xenophobia

L Jinny’s trajectory is very similar to that of Mohammed Emwazi, born in Kuwait but who moved to England with his family in 1993, when he was six years old. In Kuwait, the family came to be persecuted after the Gulf War, between 1990 and 1991. In that context, Hannah explains in the thesis, local loyalties could cost her life.

In England, the issue of loyalty might not be an issue, but Mohammed, like other young Muslims of his generation, didn’t fit. The situation got even worse after the London Underground attack in 2005.

“The feeling of humiliation, associated with the place occupied by the Islamic world in contemporary times, is also an important factor in the identity and loyalty crisis that is part of the fuel for the radicalization process,” points Hannah. That’s what happened to Mohammed.

The media coverage of the 9/11 episode and the journalistic coverage, which gave great notoriety by showing advertising material produced and disseminated by extremist groups, especially the Islamic State, played a fundamental role in reaching the message of these groups, defends Hannah. The last of the four young people she studied is hacker Junaih Hussain, who spoke little but was always connected.

The behavior of the young man of Pakistani origin, but born in Birmingham in 1994, stood out on the networks. He exposed supporters of the English Defense League, a far-right English group that, in his words, was striving to drive Muslims out of the country and leading actions against the war in Iraq. Above all, it showed that he didn’t feel accepted where he lived.

In one of the attacks on the British newspaper The Daily Mail, it claimed that the newspaper had poisoned readers against immigrants.

“I’m an extremist, I try extremely hard to hack websites and draw attention to some issues. I’m a terrorist. I terrorize websites and servers. But EDL members [English Defense League] they are extremists too. They work extremely hard to drive Muslims out of the UK, and they are terrorists. They terrorize local Muslim communities and businesses”, said a message left by the boy on one of the sites he hacked.

Junaih did not stand out for weapons. But even so, the hacker was considered dangerous enough to be ranked third on the list of Islamic State’s most dangerous members. In 2015, at age 21, he was killed in a US drone attack.

Three theses defended at Ufba were awarded by Capes in 2021

In addition to the work defended by Hannah at the end of last year, under the guidance of Professor Messias Bandeira, two other theses developed at Ufba are also among the 49 winners of the Capes 2021 Thesis Award: one in the arts area and the other in sociology.

In the arts area, Diego Pizarro was awarded for the work defended in the Post-Graduate Program in Performing Arts, supervised by Maria Albertina Silva Grebler, entitled ‘Corpetic anatomy in (de)compositions: three corpus of somatic praxis in dance’. In the field of sociology, the winner was Natasha Maria Wangen Krahn, from the Postgraduate Program in Social Sciences, supervised by Luiz Cláudio Lourenço, with the work ‘A life behind bars: Life stories intersected by hospitalizations and prisons’.

For Hannah, looking from the outside is also enriching; Brazilian researchers must establish themselves, with their own perspective, with a place to talk about the world

Hannah’s work, entitled ‘Something to Believe in: Trajectories of Islamic State Followers in England’, earned her a postdoctoral fellowship.

“Conducting research like mine in Brazil, at UFBA, dissociated from the community to which most of the young people who are the focus of the analysis belong, in a context in which the impacts of the violence of terrorism are small and in which certain institutional factors affect work marginally, it was very important”, says Hannah.

“This view from the outside is also enriching, and I think it is fundamental for us to establish ourselves as Brazilian researchers, with our own perspective, with a place where we can speak and situated on the world”, he adds.