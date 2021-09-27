‘Sommeliers’: Cariocas can no longer choose a vaccine manufacturer from tomorrow

RIO – The City of Rio confirmed that the strategy of allowing Cariocas to choose the vaccine against Covid-19 that they wanted to take, used on Saturday (25), during the recap, will not be repeated on Monday. Starting tomorrow, whoever attends a vaccination post to receive their first dose will be inoculated with the immunizing agent available on site.

Health Secretary Daniel Soranz admits that there may be a correlation between the choice of vaccine and yesterday’s record of applications: in all, 123,352 doses were distributed, being 53,306 first doses, 57,734 second, and 12,312 single doses. He emphasizes, however, the safety of both CoronaVac and Oxford/AstraZeneca:

— Some people, because of fake news and untruths about the vaccine, are interested in choosing the vaccine, although they are all safe. This was the only Saturday that exceptionally this could happen – he explains.

But Soranz also links Saturday’s high attendance to restrictive measures of the so-called vaccine passport, which prevents unimmunized people from entering collective places, such as cinemas, museums and tourist spots.

— The reason why people are trying to get vaccinated late for us, from the secretariat, doesn’t matter so much. What matters is that people come to be vaccinated – he says.

Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) hopes to make even the mandatory use of masks more flexible in November:

— Hopefully we can implement these measures, it will depend on the Health Department. If it can be on the 14th, which is my birthday, it will be even better. Yesterday (25), with the release to choose the vaccine brand, we broke a record of applications. It is also important now to treat a little of those who have your delusions. We want to save everyone’s lives, including those who don’t believe in the vaccine.

The intention announced by the mayor to reduce the interval of application of the immunizing agent Cominarty, manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, for people over 40 years old, however, depends on the sending of doses by the Ministry of Health. Currently, the only age group to receive the two injections with a difference of 21 days is the one over 50 years.