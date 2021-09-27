Son of the Queen is in debt and at risk of imprisonment

After unsuccessful attempts, the justice of the United States managed to notify Prince Andrew in the process of sexual abuse against a girl who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crime.







Prince Andrew turned a headache for Queen Elizabeth Photo: Disclosure/@thedukeofyork

Involved in a luxury prostitution scandal with minors in the United States, the son of Queen Elizabeth – considered a seductive heartthrob since his youth – was forced to renounce his royal duties and distance himself from his family to prevent the controversy from spilling over into the monarch.

At 61, Andrew hardly leaves his home on the outskirts of Windsor Castle, out of reach of the paparazzi. That’s where he has daily meetings with his lawyers to try to get rid of the serious accusation that caused irreversible damage to his public image.

The main accused of leading the underage sex trafficking scheme, Jeff Epstein, killed himself in jail in August 2019. He was a friend of the prince and allegedly found several girls for him. Madam Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail and will be tried in November.

What everyone wonders: could Elizabeth II’s son be arrested and cause an unprecedented crisis in the British royal family? The American justice is considering asking for Andrew’s extradition so that he can be denounced and tried in New York and, in the case of conviction, serve his sentence in America.

In practice, the prince can avoid this shameful situation. He does not have the same ‘sovereign immunity’ as his mother the Queen, but British law prevents clan members from being arrested if they are inside one of the royal residences.

It would be enough for Andrew to go into self-exile on one of the official royal estates to protect himself from US justice. However, this extreme attitude would involve Elizabeth and the government in the case. The media would exploit the story daily, producing immeasurable wear on the throne.

While trying legal maneuvers to avoid the worst, the prince deals with another problem. The woman who sold him a luxury chalet in Switzerland accuses him of not having paid off part of the debt, the equivalent of R$48 million. Now with a reputation as a deadbeat, the nobleman tries to negotiate the property to pay what he owes the former owner.

As it turns out, the British will never die of boredom. The members of the royal family guarantee the gossip to comment at the 5 o’clock tea.