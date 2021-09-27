Sony planned to expand via SSD M.2 on the PS5 before PCIe 4.0 models hit the market

The development team started the project in 2018

THE Sony released an update on September 15th that now allows the installation of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs at the PlayStation 5, in a reserved slot on the device that until then was disabled, since the console was announced the company has extolled the presence of functionality that allows the user to expand storage while maintaining the high read and write speed found in internal storage.

Last Friday (24) to Sony published an interview with Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, where in one of his responses the executive reported that the capability to expand storage using a SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 started being implemented on the console even before SSDs with this technology hit the market, when it wasn’t even guaranteed that they would be released, see below for what Nishino talked about the project.

“We knew that no matter how much storage we put on the machine, one day it would be reached. We wanted to offer options. It was important for us to enable the upgrade feature for users. We designed the SSD M.2 feature in 2018. Back then, we weren’t sure if 4th generation SSDs would be released or not, but we believed it would.

We discussed the matter with the [arquiteto líder de sistema, Mark Cerny]. Finally, we decided to move forward, confident that this would open the door for users to expand and enhance the PS5’s capabilities. That was the conversation we had backstage, and I’m happy to be able to communicate that now, in time for the end of the year.” Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience



He practically confirmed the long shot taken by the company in the project, believing in the new SSDs and how it would work with the internal space of the device, the arrival of PCIe 4.0 to the market in 2019 ensured that the project did not have to undergo changes and now PS5 owners can enjoy the feature that maintains the same speed quality found on the internal SSD.

