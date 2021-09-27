State Department of Health Bulletin – new coronavirus

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) registered, this Sunday (26/09), 205 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 16 (8%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 189 (92%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 619,048 confirmed cases of the disease, being 53,917 serious and 565,131 mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

In addition, the bulletin records a total of 556,332 patients recovered from the disease. Of these, 32,692 were critically ill patients who required hospital admission, and 523,640 were mild cases.

10 new deaths (4 male and 6 female) that occurred between 03/30/2021 and 09/24/2021 were also laboratory confirmed. The new deaths are of people residing in the municipalities of Aliança (1), Brejo da Madre de Deus (1), Camaragibe (1), Goiana (3), Ilha de Itamaracá (1) and Recife (3). With this, the state totals 19,693 deaths from the disease.

Patients were aged between 43 and 100 years. The age groups are: 40 to 49 (1), 50 to 59 (2), 60 to 69 (2), 70 to 79 (3) and 80 and over (2). Of the total, 8 had preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (7), hypertension (4), diabetes (4), obesity (4) and Alzheimer’s disease (2) – a patient can have more than one comorbidity. Two cases are still under investigation.

BALANCE OF VACCINATION – Pernambuco has already applied 9,701,242 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in its population, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state (on January 18, 2021).

Regarding the first doses, there were 6,317,926 applications (coverage of 76.01%). Of the total, 3,374,087 people from Pernambuco (40.60%) have already completed their vaccination schedule, with 3,201,096 people who were vaccinated with immunizing agents applied in two doses and another 172,991 people from Pernambuco who received a vaccine applied in a single dose. Regarding booster doses (third dose), 9,229 doses have already been applied.

More detailed information on the Covid-19 vaccinated population is available on the Vaccine Monitoring Panel, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3xteooh. In the online environment, there are coverages by group and by municipalities, doses applied x distributed by city, profile of those vaccinated (gender, race/color). There are also downloadable databases.

Check out the full newsletter: https://cutt.ly/fEQiW2E