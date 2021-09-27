State Department of Health Bulletin – new coronavirus

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) registered, this Saturday (25/09), 516 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 30 (6%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 486 (94%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 618,843 confirmed cases of the disease, being 53,901 serious and 564,942 mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

In addition, the bulletin records a total of 556,247 patients recovered from the disease. Of these, 32,678 were critically ill patients who required hospital admission, and 523,569 were mild cases.

10 new deaths (4 male and 6 female) that occurred between 03/20/2021 and 09/24/2021 were also laboratory confirmed. The new deaths are of people residing in the municipalities of Jaboatão dos Guararapes (1), Lajedo (1), Olinda (2), Recife (5) and Tupanatinga (1). With this, the state totals 19,683 deaths from the disease.

Patients were aged between 39 and 85 years. The age groups are: 30 to 39 (1), 40 to 49 (1), 50 to 59 (2), 60 to 69 (1), 70 to 79 (2) and 80 and over (3). Of the total, 9 had preexisting diseases: hypertension (5), cardiovascular disease (4), diabetes (2), respiratory disease (1), obesity (1), smoking history (1) and immunosuppression (1) – one patient can have more than one comorbidity. A case remains under investigation.

BALANCE OF VACCINATION – Pernambuco has already applied 9,676,372 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in its population, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state (on January 18, 2021).

Regarding the first doses, there were 6,311,482 applications (coverage of 75.94%). Of the total, 3,356,562 people from Pernambuco (40.38%) have already completed their vaccination schedule, with 3,183,571 people who were vaccinated with immunizing agents applied in two doses and another 172,991 people from Pernambuco who received a vaccine applied in a single dose. Regarding booster doses (third dose), 8,328 doses have already been applied.

More detailed information on the Covid-19 vaccinated population is available on the Vaccine Monitoring Panel, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3xteooh. In the online environment, there are coverages by group and by municipalities, doses applied x distributed by city, profile of those vaccinated (gender, race/color). There are also downloadable databases.

Check out the full newsletter: https://cutt.ly/6Envu9i