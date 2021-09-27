State freezes ICMS on fuels to curb further increases

The State Government announced, on Monday (27), the freezing of the update of the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF) of fuels for the coming months. This index is responsible for the calculation basis for charging the Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Interstate, Intermunicipal and Communication Services (ICMS), which directly interferes with the final price of fuel.

The decision was taken by the State Governor, Renato Casagrande, after a meeting with the Secretary of State for Finance, Marcelo Altoé, and aims to curb further increases in the price paid by consumers at gas stations.

“What we are doing, at this moment, is to avoid the increase in the PMPF. In this way, even if the price of fuel increases in the coming weeks, the State will not collect anything more from it. On the other hand, if the price falls, we will update the Average Price so that it follows the trend of lower fuel prices,” explained Marcelo Altoé, who considered that the measure tends to be more effective than reducing the tax rate.

Currently in the state, diesel (which has a 12% rate) is sold for between R$4.41 and R$4.85, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Thus, the calculated PMPF is R$4.50. Therefore, the tax to be paid is 12% on this amount, which corresponds to R$ 0.54.

Since July, the State has not updated the PMPF on the LPG price. Currently, cooking gas has been sold for between R$86 and R$110, but the state charges the tax on R$71.69. “We understand the social importance of the LPG and we know that the increase in the PMPF, even though it is a right of the State, can make the price rise even more and that is not what we want,” explained the secretary.

It is worth noting that the final price of fuel, however, may still suffer adjustments due to changes in other factors, such as the increase in the dollar and the increase in the oil barrel.