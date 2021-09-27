‘Stay, Navarro!’, ‘I saw Chay’: Botafogo fans give a show in victory for Serie B

There were few people, but enough to make a difference. Still under strict protocols, the fans attended the Nilton Santos Stadium for the first time in 18 months. O Botafogo beat Sampaio Corrêa by 2-0, in the 26th round of Série B do Brasileirão, under the eyes of 762 people.

From the stand, the impression is that the voices that echoed in the stadium were well above the public announced. The frisson at Nilton Santos Stadium was great – perhaps because of the longing for seeing the team in loco. Better for the team led by Enderson Moreira, who, pushed by these screams, won without difficulties.

The crowd was present not only being the 12th player, but also to exalt the favorite players. When Rafael Navarro gave an interview to the television team at half-time and when he was substituted, in the second half, the stadium echoed, practically in its entirety, “Stay, Navarro!”, asking the striker to stay at the club.

Remember that the contractual situation of shirt 99 with Alvinegro is still complicated. The attacker has a link with Glorioso until the end of December and, at the moment, he doesn’t seem willing to stay.

Two other athletes drove the stands wild: Rafael, rookie of the night, and Chay. The right-back received a lot of applause when he took the field, halfway through the second half; the attacker was acclaimed after being replaced with “I saw Chay!”, alluding to a parody that went viral on the internet.

The match against Sampaio Corrêa, it is worth remembering, was a test event of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro and, therefore, required the presentation of an antigen test. If the result is positive, the trend is that more people will be released to be in the stadium soon.

Watch video with the Glorioso fans party in Botafogo 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa: