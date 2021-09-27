Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – China’s housing market continues to advance, but the People’s Bank of China promises once again to keep things on track. US Democratic lawmakers plan to meet to discuss their differences after the vote on the $1.2 billion infrastructure package is pushed back to Thursday. Republican senators are expected to keep up the pressure by blocking a bill that would extend government funding beyond the end of the week. European stocks gain after elections in Germany point to only a modest shift to the left by the next government.

In Brazil, the Central Bank is already starting to forecast the deficit in current account transactions.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, September 27th.

1. Relax, PBoC is behind the wheel

China’s central bank has said it will keep local financial markets amply supplied with liquidity and has promised a “healthy” development in the country’s housing market at the start of the week when China Evergrande Group (OTC:) faces another dollar payment on its bonds and other real estate developers are showing signs of stress.

The People’s Bank of China injected another 100 billion ($15 billion) yuan into the money market, double what it injected on Friday.

Evergrande shares in Hong Kong rose 7.6 percent after the company’s electric vehicle subsidiary ruled out a planned share sale, citing a “serious shortage of funds.” However, the actions of the sunac Hong Kong-listed China Holdings (HK:) slumped after seeking help from a local government that had limited its sales program.

2. Democrats still vying for spending bills

The US House of Representatives voted on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers after Liberal Democrats again insisted on linking it to the broader $3 bill .5 trillion on expanding the social safety net and boosting energy transition spending. Democrats have a meeting to discuss their differences on Monday.

The failure of Democrats to unite around a common position comes in a context of continuing struggle for . An agreement is needed by Friday to prevent the federal government from closing.

Republican senators are expected to block a bill on Monday that would extend government funding for another two months.

3. Shares set to open on high; durable goods, Fed speeches

US equity markets are likely to open amid relief at the lack of worse news from China over the weekend, despite some fears that the US political dysfunction could get really complicated in the course of a critical week. There is also support from Friday between the US and China, which saw Huawei’s chief financial officer released from custody in Canada and allowed to return to China.

At 7:15 am, the scores were up 110 points, or 0.3%. while they rose 0.1%, but fell 0.3%.

The August data tops the economic calendar, while there will also be speeches by the president of New York and the board member at 13:00 and 13:50, respectively.

4. German election suggests modest shift to the left

European stock markets rallied after Germany’s elections pointed to the next government.

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), led by current Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, have emerged slightly ahead of the centre-right Christian Democrats, who have fallen to an all-time low in the rejection of Armin Laschet, the man chosen to succeed the outgoing Angela Merkel.

There was relief at the poor performance of the far-left Linke party, which previous opinion polls had suggested could join a coalition of the SPD and the Greens. As it stands, the results will likely require the involvement of pro-business Free Democrats in government. Coalition negotiations will likely take some time.

5. BC forecasts deficit in September and annual result is threatened

The Central Bank projects a deficit in public accounts for the first time since March. For September, the forecast is that current account transactions will have a negative result of BRL 1.9 billion, according to data released on Friday (24). That would make the deficit of the last 12 months reach US$ 21 billion, according to the head of the BC’s statistics department, Fernando Rocha.

The projection released in June pointed to a small surplus of US$ 3 billion for this year. On Thursday, in its Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI), the Central Bank should disclose whether it will maintain or change the forecast.

According to Economic value, the possibility of a surplus in the country is helped by the depreciated exchange rate and the increase in sales of exported commodities. However, the reduction in demand from China, as well as the improvement in the domestic scenario, which could increase imports, could reduce current account surplus balances.