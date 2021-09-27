STJ removes the crime of a doctor who charged for the use of a device in the SUS

The classification of the crime of passive corruption provided for in article 317 of the Penal Code requires proof of receipt of undue advantage by the doctor. This does not occur when there is mere reimbursement or reimbursement of expenses, even if the administrative rules on his conduct are not complied with.

The doctor informed the patient that closed surgery would have a faster recovery, but that the SUS only covered open surgery

With this understanding, the 5th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice granted an ex-officio order in Habeas Corpus to absolve a doctor from the imputation of passive corruption for receiving R$ 2,500 from SUS patients for the use of equipment owned by them during surgery supported by the public health system.

The person seen by the doctor had a gallbladder problem, whose diagnosis recommended surgical intervention. The professional explained to the patient that SUS covers open surgery, whose recovery is slower. If he wanted to have the surgery closed, he would have to pay R$ 2,500 for the use of the videolaparoscopy equipment, which is owned by the doctor, in addition to R$ 500 for the anesthesia.

The patient accepted the procedure closed, taking into account that he is autonomous and needed to recover quickly to return to work.

For the Public Ministry of São Paulo, the defendant charged an undue amount from the patient in the public network, while all expenses were covered, at the same time, by the municipal public health. The prosecution yielded a sentence of three years and 20 days in open regime.

Rapporteur, Minister João Otávio de Noronha explained that the typification of article 317 of the Penal Code requires proof of receipt of undue advantage by the doctor, which does not occur when there is mere reimbursement or reimbursement of expenses.

This is because the use of videolaparoscopy entails maintenance and parts replacement costs. It would be unreasonable to impose on the physician to bear such expenses, especially when the patient agreed to adopt the surgical technique he considered most advantageous.

“Thus, the reimbursement of expenses for the use of the equipment did not represent the receipt of an advantage by the appellant, as the elementary normative of article 317 of the CP was not demonstrated”, he concluded.

The vote was unanimous. The rapporteur was accompanied by ministers Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca, Ribeiro Dantas and Joel Ilan Paciornik, and by the judge summoned Jesuíno Rissato.

HC 541.447