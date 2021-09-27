Stopped elevators, floods and unbearable noise: how a skyscraper became a nightmare for the super-rich in New York

by

432 Park

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Residents of 432 Park Avenue sued real estate developers for failing to resolve nearly 1,500 alleged building defects

Faulty elevators, flooding and unbearable noise.

These are just some of the problems billionaires who live in one of New York’s most luxurious buildings say they face on a daily basis.

Now, the occupants of 432 Park Avenue are suing real estate developers for failing to resolve some 1,500 alleged defects.

The lawsuit claims that the building’s problems “put in jeopardy and annoyed” residents and guests.