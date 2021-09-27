Stopped elevators, floods and unbearable noise: how a skyscraper became a nightmare for the super-rich in New York

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Residents of 432 Park Avenue sued real estate developers for failing to resolve nearly 1,500 alleged building defects

Faulty elevators, flooding and unbearable noise.

These are just some of the problems billionaires who live in one of New York’s most luxurious buildings say they face on a daily basis.

Now, the occupants of 432 Park Avenue are suing real estate developers for failing to resolve some 1,500 alleged defects.

The lawsuit claims that the building’s problems “put in jeopardy and annoyed” residents and guests.

The skyscraper opened in 2015 on the so-called Billionaire Row (Billionaires Avenue) in Manhattan.

Buyers include singer Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Saudi tycoon Fawaz Alhokair and a member of the family that owns tequila brand Jose Cuervo, according to The New York Times.

The homes sold for tens of millions of dollars each, the daily said.

Pursuant to a no less than $125 million (BRL 670 million) lawsuit filed in New York’s Supreme Court on Thursday, September 23, the building’s problems included an electrical explosion in June that left residents no power and “horrible” and inexplicable noises and vibrations.

The above amount does not include damages or individual claims that may arise later.

Engineers hired by the condominium administration identified a total of 1,500 construction and project failures.

The New York Times quoted one resident who described the tower’s garbage collection system sounding “like a bomb” when in use.

Many of the issues are described in the process as “human security issues”.

The lawsuit alleges that the building’s elevators, for example, left residents trapped for hours on several occasions.

“The owners paid tens of millions of dollars to buy houses. However, far from the ultra luxurious spaces that were promised, the owners found a building full of breakdowns and failures,” the complaint says.

The skyscraper developer, a company formed by the CIM Group and Macklowe Properties, said in a press release that 432 Park is “Manhattan’s premier residential” and an “iconic addition” to the skyline.

In the note, the company also claims that condominium management “restricted access” to the property to address the issues, and that the homeowners association and “some vocal residents” misinterpret their obligations as developers.

CIM and Macklowe Properties did not respond to the BBC’s requests for comment.