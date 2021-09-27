Strong earthquake hits the largest island of Crete in Greece | World

A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the largest Greek island in Crete this Monday (27) and at least one person died when the dome of a church that was under renovation collapsed.
The quake also left at least nine people injured and caused considerable damage to buildings. Death was recorded in the town of Arkalochori.
Many people flocked to the street in Heraklion, Crete’s main city, and students were instructed to leave classrooms and gather in school yards and squares.
Firefighters search for people in the rubble of a church that collapsed after an earthquake in Arkalochori, on the Greek island of Crete, on September 27, 2021 — Photo: Stefanos Rapanis/Reuters
Students and teachers gather in a square in Heraklion, on the Greek island of Crete, following an earthquake on September 27, 2021 — Photo: Stefanos Rapanis/Reuters
“It was very strong and lasted many seconds,” a local mayor told Skai television.
The epicenter was 10 km deep, according to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, and 346 km south of the capital Athens and 23 km northwest of Arvi, in southeastern Crete.
The earthquake struck at 9:17 am (local time, 3:17 am EDT), and at least nine aftershocks increased damage to villages near the epicenter.
Local media report the collapse of walls of old stone buildings in villages near the quake’s epicenter in the eastern part of the island.
Flights were unaffected at Heraklion airport, and the hoteliers association said there was no serious damage to any development in the region, which has many resorts.
A man walks beside a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel in the village of Arcalochori on the island of Crete after a massive earthquake in southern Greece on September 27, 2021 — Photo: Harry Nikos/AP