“Supported”; new reinforcement is not intimidated, shakes the Santos locker room and pleases Fábio Carille

Alvinegro Praiano is in a bad phase in the Brazilian Championship and needs to recover as soon as possible to avoid entering the relegation zone

Santos is going through a very bad phase on the field and is dangerously approaching the drop zone of the Brazilian Championship. The team does not show confidence, is shaken by conceded goals and cannot react. On social networks, the Santos fans are also very concerned about this whole situation and hope that Carille solves the team’s problems as soon as possible.

Despite the tough defeat for the Youth, away from home, a player in particular has gained the coach’s confidence: it’s about Emiliano Velázquez. The Uruguayan, who was recently hired, has been pleasing the coaching staff on and off the four lines. His leadership is already noticed in the group and this has been classified as very good in Vila Belmiro.

On the way out, the athlete had already talked about the game and the respect that everyone needs to have with the fans: “In fact, we were playing really well. In defensive inattention, we take a very childish goal, from children, which we cannot take. We are playing for Santos and we have to know what this represents. We have to respect the fans and this shirt, more than anything. I’m also to blame in the goal, the whole team”, he said.

Velazquez also has morale gained with the fans, who have enjoyed his performances. The next Santos match is against Fluminense, next Sunday (03), in Vila Belmiro, at 18:15. It is a very important game for Peixe’s intentions in the Brazilian Championship.

Internally, the management continues to support Carille and hopes that the commander improve team performance in upcoming games. Alvinegro Praiano’s cast is considered good, despite the shortcomings in some sectors. There is already a movement to bring more punctual reinforcements from January, for the next season.