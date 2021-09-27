Susana Vieira makes an impressive outburst after difficult moments in life

Susana Vieira it’s just joy. Very excited and in a good mood, the actress participated by video of the High hours, gives Globe, in this Saturday (25), and vented about chemotherapy and went back to work.

Right at the beginning of the attraction, the famous made everyone laugh when she spoke with a Spanish accent, imitating Thalia, who was online on the program shortly before she joined. Then, the veteran spoke about the difficulties she faced in the pandemic:

“I entered sadness, depression, loneliness. No family, no kissing, no hugs, no sex, no work, no prospects, no vaccine…”.

Susana Vieira, then, declared that it was the invitation of a friend to recreate the play Uma Shirlei Any, a show written by Miguel Falabella, who rescued her: “I was happy again, I came out of my shell, my sadness, I started to study the text and remember that I am an actress”.

“I’ve had a big drop in my leukemia lately. I had to do chemotherapy again, four sessions. I thought I had died, but I’m alive, I’m happy! I’m brave as hell, in the sense of brave. I’m on my feet, and I’m going to be successful”, he vented.

She recently surprised fans with a revelation during her appearance on the Se Joga show. On the occasion, she spoke, with great humor, about the moment of her departure, making it clear that she doesn’t want to mess up on her last day on earth and that she made a request to her family.

According to the veteran, her eyes must have blue mascara. “I already ordered: blue mascara on the coffin. I swear I asked to put it on: lots of blush and blue mascara”. On another occasion, she talked about her first kiss.

“I will remember? The last one I remember, before the pandemic. Do you believe?”, reacted. As for kissing being considered a betrayal, she explained: “If it’s a betrayal I don’t know, but it’s nice”.

And as for his weak point, he confessed, pointing to his mouth: “It’s more or less around this region here”.