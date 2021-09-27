Sylvinho explains Cantillo’s position in Drbi and values ​​the athlete’s technical quality

Last Saturday, Corinthians beat Palmeiras 2-1, in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. However, even before the ball started to roll, a decision by coach Sylvinho was already causing an uproar among the fans on social networks. It was the choice of Cantillo as Gabriel’s replacement in the starting lineup, after the suspension of shirt 5.

“Cantillo, yes, he is an athlete who played as the first defensive midfielder. Brazil, he has a characteristic, that the first defensive midfielder is simply characterized as an athlete with physical and defensive strength. But football has evolved, I know this is in Brazil. Cantillo provided a service in the ten, 12 games he played with us, it’s true with two midfielders, who were Roni and Gabriel, sometimes Vitinho, in a second part of this construction, with athletes who had great physical vigor” , explained Sylvinho on the program Third time gives Band.

“Cantillo is an athlete with a lot of technical quality and he develops, he makes the team play and his first outing is very clean. We had the conscience, the full conviction, and we set up a team to be able to win in the Arena, a difficult Derby, which we knew it had been for I don’t know how long we hadn’t won, but we had the conditions. AND O Cantillo, with the absence of Gabriel for the yellow or red cards he took after the game, became a great option,” he continued.

The Colombian’s good performance on the field was reflected in numbers. In summary, shirt 24 was the Derby tackle leader, didn’t miss a pass from the 48 he tried, and had three of five shots converted, with one of them turning into an assist for Willian’s submission.

“There was really, in 48 hours, a very negative repercussion, but lack of understanding, because he does have conditions. Renato, Giuliano, GP and Willian supported Cantillo a lot, who is an athlete who gives a great output and gives a great playing condition for the whole team“, finished the coach alvinegro.

See more at: Sylvinho, Victor Cantillo, Drbi and Campeonato Brasileiro.