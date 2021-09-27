Taliban bans men from shaving in Afghanistan province

KABUL — The Taliban has banned hairdressers in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, from shaving or trimming beards. The fundamentalist group claims the habit violates Islamic Sharia law. The announcement was made with a notice taken to local establishments on Sunday, but professionals from other cities, such as Kabul, say they have also received similar orders.

“I inform you that from today onwards, shaving and playing music in barbershops and public restrooms is strictly prohibited. If they are discovered, they will be treated according to Sharia principles and will not have the right to make complaints,” the statement said, according to reported the broadcaster CNN.

The decision reinforces that the Taliban must follow measures in accordance with its previous government (1996-2001), contrary to what was announced shortly after taking power last month.

‘American Styles’

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi has already reinforced the position in a recent announcement, when he informed that the group would resume amputations and executions to detain criminals. On Saturday, Taliban members killed four alleged kidnappers in the city of Herat and hung their bodies in public.

“The fighters keep coming here and tell us to stop trimming beards. One of them told me they can send undercover inspectors to pick us up,” a barber who works in Kabul said in an interview with the BBC.

The owner of one of the largest chains of salons in the capital fears he will not be able to keep his income. He says he received a call from someone claiming to be a government official and was instructed to “stop following American styles” and not to shave or trim anyone’s beard.

On condition of anonymity, other professionals also revealed that they are thinking about giving up work.

“For many years, my salon was a place for young people to shave as they wished and stay in fashion. It’s no use continuing this business,” he lamented to the BBC.

“Beauty salons and barbers are becoming prohibited businesses. This has been my job for 15 years and I don’t think I can continue,” said another barber.