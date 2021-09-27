Taliban exhibits kidnappers’ bodies in an Afghan city

You Taliban hung the bodies of four hijackers on cranes after killing them during a firefight on Saturday 25 in Herat, western Afghanistan, a provincial government official said.

The deputy governor of Herat province, Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir, said the corpses were displayed in several public squares on the same day they were murdered to serve as a “lesson” that kidnapping will not be tolerated.

The images released through social networks show bloody bodies in the back of a pickup truck, while a crane lifts the corpse of a man. A crowd watches the combatants Taliban armed, who gather around the vehicle.

Another video shows a man suspended from a crane at an important roundabout in Herat, with a sign on his chest saying: “The kidnappers will be punished in this way.”

The exhibition in several squares of the city is the most notorious public punishment since the Taliban came to power last month, and it is a sign that radical Islamists will take fearful steps, in line with the actions of their previous government between 1996 and 2001.

