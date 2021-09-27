Teams trained by former Cruzeiro coaches do better in Série B than the celestial team – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Photos: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Enderson, Felipe and Mozart passed through Cruzeiro in Serie B

Since it started its trajectory in Serie B, in 2020, Cruzeiro has had six coaches, including Vanderlei Luxemburgo, currently in charge. Of all of them, three will compete for the second division in 2021, as will Raposa: Enderson Moreira, for Botafogo, Felipe Conceição, for Remo and Mozart Santos, for CSA.

All of these teams are ahead of the heavenly team in the table. Cruzeiro, after losing to the CSA itself, is only in 14th place, with 31 points and only 0.18% of access chances.

Enderson Moreira

Botafogo, from Enderson Moreira, is the second in the competition, with 47 points and has had an impressive start since the arrival of the coach. There are 14 games, with 11 wins, one draw and two defeats. The team from Rio is still the best host of Série B, with more than 87% enjoying playing at home. When Enderson took over Botafogo, in July, the team was only 11th, with 16 points and only four victories.

Enderson Moreira was the first coach of Cruzeiro in Serie B, still in the 2020 season. Under the command of the celestial team, there were 12 games, with six wins, three defeats and three draws.

The start of the work was very good, with six consecutive triumphs, adding the Campeonato Mineiro and Brasileirão. However, then the team went six games without a win, which culminated in elimination in the state and in the Copa do Brasil, in addition to losing positions in the Serie B table. With that, Enderson was fired.

Felipe Conceição

In 2021, Cruzeiro began its journey in Serie B with Felipe Conceição, who had done a good job at América in 2019. In all, there were 19 games with Raposa, with eight wins, three draws and eight defeats, one success 47%. In Serie B, there were two matches, with two defeats.

The elimination of Cruzeiro by Juazeirense, in the Copa do Brasil, also weighed against Felipe Conceição’s work.

Currently, Felipe Conceição commands Remo. The team is ninth in the table, with 36 points. Under the coach’s command, there are 17 matches, with nine wins, two draws and six defeats. Conceição debuted losing to Vila Nova, but then scored three straight victories, including a 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro in the 13th round.

When Felipe took over Remo, the team was in the last position, with seven points and only one victory in nine games.

Mozart Santos

The match this Sunday (25), against the CSA, marked the reunion of Cruzeiro with Mozart, their last coach before Luxembourg. The coach’s visit to BH was short and marked by poor results and lack of standard for the team’s game. There were 12 games, with only two wins, four defeats and six draws.

After leaving Toca da Raposa, Mozart returned to the CSA, the team where he presented his best work in his career. When he took over the club, the team from Alagoas was ranked 11th, with 28 points. Since then there have been five games, with one draw, one defeat and three consecutive victories, in the last three rounds.