Ten Maringá bets hit the Mega-Sena court; main prize accumulates in BRL 10 million

Maringá bets win the Mega-Sena court. Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Ten bets from Maringá hit the court in the 2412 contest of Mega-Sena. Nine were simple bets and earned R$ 949.97 each. One of them was a 17 odds pool that played with 7 numbers and won R$ 2,849.88.

The draw took place this Saturday, 25th, at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. The six dozen drawn were: 09 – 16 – 34 – 36 – 49 – 60.

Of the ten bets from Maringa that hit the court, two were made through the electronic channels of Caixa Econômica Federal. The others were made at the following lottery outlets: Dacca Lottery, Dama da Sorte Lottery, Iguatemi Lottery, Jardim Liberdade Lottery, Mandacaru Lottery, Millions of Sorte Lottery, Northern Paraná Lottery and Prime Loterias Eireli.

Nobody got the six dozen of the contest right and the main prize totaled R$ 10 million. The next draw will be on Tuesday, September 28th.

At the corner, there were 37 winning bets, which earned R$59,039.36 each.

Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw, at lotteries across the country, through the Loterias Caixa portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available for users on iOS and Android platforms. The value of a single bet, with six tens, is R$4.50.

Mega-Sena pays millions to the hit of the 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel.