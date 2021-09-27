Tests help choose medicine for depression

One of the challenges of treating anxiety and depression is to make patients continue taking the drugs prescribed by doctors even after episodes of adverse effects or when the patient does not notice improvement in the condition. With a growing offer in Brazil, pharmacogenetic tests are presented as an option to provide precision and prevent medications from being recommended through trial and error. Faced with the pandemic, social isolation and high unemployment, health professionals have been increasingly sought after to treat symptoms, diagnoses and treatments for these diseases.

+ Psychological trauma haunts war veterans in Nagorno-Karabakh

Carried out with saliva or blood, the tests analyze the DNA of patients and allow for the identification of changes that may impact the response to medications and side effects – some even cross-check to see if drug interactions and lifestyle habits, for example, can interfere with the treatment success.

“This exam involves a strategy called Precision Medicine, which assesses characteristics of people, diseases and DNA, and adapts the treatment as needed. In addition to improving responses, the tests aim to save money, because every time you adjust the medication, the price of the treatment increases”, explains Leandro Brust, Pharmacology leader at GeneOne, Dasa’s genomics company. The GeneOne exam hit the market early last year, which coincided with the onset of the covid-19 crisis.

He says that the concept of Precision Medicine is already a trend in countries like the United States, Spain, Netherlands, Taiwan and Turkey and that pharmacogenetic tests are on the rise, especially with the increase in cases of depression and anxiety.

“Most psychiatric drugs end up going through certain enzymes, in 70% of patients they do. We know that, out of ten people, nine have some alteration in their genes that, if it were known, could have improved the therapeutic response and avoided the side effect”, he says. The exam also looks at other factors that can impact treatment.

“Genetics determines one part of this, the other part is the interaction between the drugs. We can assess the interactions, because a patient with depression can have high blood pressure or diabetes. The exam will look at habits too. If you drink coffee, you drink alcohol. We can simulate new situations, such as covid infection”, he says. “The doctor takes the exam, logs in with a personalized key, enters a worldwide scientific-based platform and will do the simulation before prescribing.”

Between June and August this year, there was a 456% growth in tests carried out by GeneOne compared to the same period last year, when the exam was in its first months on the market. For now, tests focusing on the area of ​​psychiatry are still private and the values ​​vary between R$ 1,485 and R$ 1,990.

Wagner Baratela, head of genomics at Grupo Fleury, says the test is a tool to help doctors and that the individual analysis of DNA variants associated with the metabolism of medications allows the psychiatrist to define the best treatment. “The slow metabolism makes it take longer for the medication to be removed from the body. Thus, it has the effect of exacerbating symptoms in slow systems. If the metabolism is accelerated, the effect of the treatment ends up not being so good.” But he says that the exam does not exclude the need for diagnosis and follow-up by the psychiatrist.

Founder of Gntech, psychiatrist Guido May says that the company has been offering pharmacogenetic tests since 2017 and that they are already in their fifth generation. In June of this year, a more compact version was launched, which analyzes six genes – the full version maps 32 – for R$ 1,485.

“The trial and error method gives 50% failure. Depression and anxiety are already the biggest cause of absence from work in Brazil and in the world. With each failed treatment attempt, depression becomes more severe and chronic. A large percentage, which can reach 70%, abandon treatment due to side effects or medication ineffectiveness. We already have studies showing that, compared to patients with trial and error, people who take the test have more effective results, less expenses and fewer hospitalizations”, says May, who works at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

According to psychiatrist Lívia Beraldo, adherence to treatment is already impacted by the stigma and prejudice with medications, something aggravated by the interval between the beginning of treatment and the feeling that it is having an effect. “These medications, such as antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications, take about 20 days to start taking effect. This delay can be another factor to distance the patient from the treatment. This (exam) gives the patient more hope”, he says.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

