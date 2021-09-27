The 10 most pirated movies of the week (09/26/2021)

With a return, a surprise and a blockbuster, the list of most pirated movies of the week has arrived to keep you informed about which productions are blazing in the darkest corners of the internet. And despite the few news, the list is quite diverse.

In the Top 10, Fast and Furious 9 seems to have taken his last sprint, returning to the rankings after being away from him for a week. The trend, however, is that the film opens the way for other titles that are coming out there. Speaking of new movies, perhaps what is most surprising this week is the appearance of a Netflix movie starring Melissa McCarthy in the rankings, indicating to us that it is not just a blockbuster movie that is successful, no.

And since we talk about blockbuster, this week’s most pirated movie is just a big Disney production. After being postponed for a year, it arrived in theaters and now fell into the clutches of the pirates on duty, who have already managed to rip and make available in very high resolution.

Curious to know what are the 10 most pirated movies of the week? Next, you can see the complete list that the Canaltech raises exclusively to keep you well informed.

10. Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9 shows Toretto and Letty going about life at a slower pace, but the past is accelerating in their direction when he is reunited with his brother, Jacob, who is now seeking revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to gather his family of friends once again and speed up to space to solve one more crap.

9. Cry Male: The Path to Redemption

Despite dividing the specialized critics, Cry Male caught the public’s attention for bringing Clint Eastwood to another film – and even at 91 years of age, the actor remains firm and strong, and even appears riding a horse. The film follows a horse breeder and former rodeo star who takes on a different job than he’s used to: transporting a young man from Mexico to Texas, away from his alcoholic mother. On this journey, the two become friends and the old knight sees this as the ideal opportunity to redeem himself, teaching him what it means to be a good man.

8. Prisoners of the Ghostland

Everyone makes fun of Nicolas Cage, but the truth is that the actor’s new movies always appear on the list of most pirated. Now it’s the turn of Prisoners of the Ghostland (still untitled in Brazil), which follows the life of a bank robber who is released from prison by a warlord. Of course there is a trade-off for this: the man wants the thief to find his adopted granddaughter, who is missing. To make sure he gets the job done, the bad guy prepares a suit that will self-destruct in five days.

7. One Nest for Two

A pleasant surprise in the ranking of most pirated movies, perhaps the popularity of one nest for two explained by the charisma of its protagonist, Melissa McCarthy. The plot follows the life of a couple who have suffered a great tragedy and now need to find a way to deal with their grief. He decides to leave the house for a while, while she has to deal with a territorial bird that wants to regain control over the house’s garden. The unexpected struggle turns out to be a way for her to process her grief, repair her relationship and rediscover herself as a person.

6. Jungle Cruise

Adaptation of a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure across the Amazon aboard the decaying La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not an easy one and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and humanity in check.

5. The Suicide Squad

The world’s most misfit group of super-villains is back in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the 2016 movie. 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.

4. Black Widow

After an entire year without a film from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow. The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.

3. The Legend of Candyman

Recently released in movie theaters and streaming in gringa, The Legend of Candyman it has already fallen into the hands of the pirates on duty. The film is a reboot of the 1992 original and follows Anthony, an artist who researches the urban legend of the killer Candyman. After investigating the bandit’s latest whereabouts, weird crimes begin to occur around Anthony, who will have his sanity put to the test.

2. Time

M. Night Shyamalan has reached a career level that his name is associated with good movies. But Time it has divided the opinion of critics and public, and perhaps that is why it debuted so high in the ranking of most pirated films. The film tells the story of a family who goes on vacation to a secluded beach. There, they decide to relax for a few hours, but soon realize that the place is aging them quickly, reducing their lives to just one day, all of a sudden.

1. Free Guy: Taking Control

What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? This is the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised a lot of people because it has more layers and depth than it appears.