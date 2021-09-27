The country has more than 100 competitions with applications open to fill 10,500 vacancies; see list | work and career

At least 100 public tenders are open for applications this Monday (27) in the country. Together, they have more than 10,000 vacancies in positions at all levels of education.
Salaries reach R$ 29.9 thousand at the Sarah Network of Rehabilitation Hospitals, which offers eight higher education places distributed between Brasília, Belém and Macapá.
In addition to the open vacancies, there are competitions for the formation of reserve registration – that is, the successful candidates are called according to the opening of vacancies during the competition validity (see the video below to learn how to read notices).
Among the open federal exams, the highlight is that of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), which offers 1,100 mid-level vacancies throughout the country, with remuneration of R$ 3 thousand per month. Attention: registration ends this Monday (27).
Of the open competitions, at least 13 open the deadline for applications on Monday (12) to almost 1,227 vacancies in positions of all levels of education.
Barbacena City Council (MG)
- Registration: until 11/11/2021
- 15 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 5,250,913
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
Rio Grande do Sul State Information and Communication Technology Center (Procergs)
- Registration: until 10/26/2021
- 40 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 6,358.92
- Middle and higher education positions
- See the notice
Department of Transit of the State of Pará
- Registration: until 09/28/2021
- 158 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$1,317.14
- mid-level positions
- See the notice
Manaus Social Security – Manausprev
- Registration: until 10/26/2021
- 10 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$6,712.37
- Middle and higher education positions
- See the notice
Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
- Registration: until 10/26/2021
- 350 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 9,924.00
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
Bertioga City Hall (SP)
- Registration: until 11/11/2021
- 1 vacancy
- Salaries of up to R$ 4,105.91
- Higher level positions
- See the notice
Municipality of Porecatu (PR)
- Registration: until 10/08/2021
- 21 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 10,380.85
- Middle and higher education positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Rio Verde (GO)
- Registration: until 10/27/2021
- 139 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 5,519.01
- Elementary and higher education positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Santo Antônio de Posse (SP)
- Registration: until 10/13/2021
- 2 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 2,118.33
- mid-level positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Taubaté (SP)
- Registration: until 10/27/2021
- 74 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 2,144.63
- Higher level positions
- See the notice
Três Marias City Hall (MG)
- Registration: until 10/27/2021
- 274 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 4,305.73
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Vale de São Domingos (MT)
- Registration: until 10/06/2021
- 3 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$1,550.00
- mid-level positions
- See the notice
State University of the Midwest (Unicentro)
- Registration: until 10/08/2021
- 140 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 8,372.77
- Higher level positions
- See the notice