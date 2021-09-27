The country has more than 100 competitions with applications open to fill 10,500 vacancies; see list | work and career

At least 100 public tenders are open for applications this Monday (27) in the country. Together, they have more than 10,000 vacancies in positions at all levels of education.

Salaries reach R$ 29.9 thousand at the Sarah Network of Rehabilitation Hospitals, which offers eight higher education places distributed between Brasília, Belém and Macapá.

CHECK THE COMPLETE LIST OF CONTEST HERE

In addition to the open vacancies, there are competitions for the formation of reserve registration – that is, the successful candidates are called according to the opening of vacancies during the competition validity (see the video below to learn how to read notices).

Public tenders: learn how to read notices

Among the open federal exams, the highlight is that of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), which offers 1,100 mid-level vacancies throughout the country, with remuneration of R$ 3 thousand per month. Attention: registration ends this Monday (27).

READ TOO

Resume for first job: see tips, how to build and download models

Experience, education, skills: see factors that most influence the choice of job candidates

Of the open competitions, at least 13 open the deadline for applications on Monday (12) to almost 1,227 vacancies in positions of all levels of education.

Barbacena City Council (MG)

Registration: until 11/11/2021

15 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 5,250,913

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Rio Grande do Sul State Information and Communication Technology Center (Procergs)

Registration: until 10/26/2021

40 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 6,358.92

Middle and higher education positions

See the notice

Department of Transit of the State of Pará

Registration: until 09/28/2021

158 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$1,317.14

mid-level positions

See the notice

Manaus Social Security – Manausprev

Registration: until 10/26/2021

10 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$6,712.37

Middle and higher education positions

See the notice

Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Registration: until 10/26/2021

350 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 9,924.00

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Bertioga City Hall (SP)

Registration: until 11/11/2021

1 vacancy

Salaries of up to R$ 4,105.91

Higher level positions

See the notice

Municipality of Porecatu (PR)

Registration: until 10/08/2021

21 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 10,380.85

Middle and higher education positions

See the notice

City Hall of Rio Verde (GO)

Registration: until 10/27/2021

139 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 5,519.01

Elementary and higher education positions

See the notice

City Hall of Santo Antônio de Posse (SP)

Registration: until 10/13/2021

2 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 2,118.33

mid-level positions

See the notice

City Hall of Taubaté (SP)

Registration: until 10/27/2021

74 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 2,144.63

Higher level positions

See the notice

Três Marias City Hall (MG)

Registration: until 10/27/2021

274 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 4,305.73

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

City Hall of Vale de São Domingos (MT)

Registration: until 10/06/2021

3 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$1,550.00

mid-level positions

See the notice

State University of the Midwest (Unicentro)