The film brings together statements by Tonico Pereira and other elderly people about pain, delight and sex in old age

“Every senior has its value. I say that we are as valuable as silver, because silver is a noble metal that passes from generation to generation. Old age is like silver”, summarizes 81-year-old artist Sebastião Januário from Minas Gerais, who participates, along with 14 other interviewees, in the documentary “Silver – life in times of maturity”, which premieres today at midnight , in the GNT. Sebastião’s statement summarizes what directors Valmir Moratelli and Libario Nogueira intend to produce: to show the hidden wealth of old age.

— An elderly person, to me, is a library. Brazil mistakenly thinks it is young, and does not value its elderly. Copacabana, for example, the neighborhood with the most elderly in Brazil, is designed for young people to walk around and consume. You don’t think about the elders — exemplifies Moratelli.

Valmir Moratelli was one of the creators of ‘Silver’ Photo: Raphael Vasconcelos

The production, which will be on Globoplay after its release, addresses different views on old age in broad sections of gender, color, profession and economic aspects.

— We think that 65-year-olds are elderly, and they put everyone in the same basket. First, old age is a privilege in Brazil, aging rates are uneven. A resident of Ipanema has a much greater life perspective than a person of Acari. Second, a woman grows old when she can no longer get pregnant, while a man, in the same age group, is a charming gray man – compares the director.

Because it was produced throughout the pandemic, death became an unavoidable theme in the film. Moratelli says that the biggest challenge was to maintain the integrity of the interviewees. The documentary, however, does not stop at the challenges of this population, but also with the vitality of the elderly.

“It’s true that the death rate for the elderly is high, but if we look at the death rate for young blacks, it’s absurd. The film helps to detach the idea of ​​death from old age. All the elderly people showed a will to live, they like and want to be alive.

The directors also explain that the film has a great reflective charge, but it is not melancholy. Moratelli even anticipates that it is possible to laugh out loud when listening to the stories of some interviewees.

— One thing that is deconstructed in this film, for example, is the idea that an elderly person doesn’t have sex. There is a lady who tells all the fantasies she wants to fulfill after the pandemic. There is the presence of Tonico Pereira, who was an elderly father. Sex in old age is only taboo for younger people, who think their parents and grandparents don’t have sex. Among the elderly, there is a lot of talk about sex and it is also done — they emphasize.

In addition to the stories of each interviewee, the film sheds light on the challenge of being an elderly person in a country that does not value the elderly.

— There is a lot of talk about racism, homophobia and sexism. Which is very important. But it is necessary to talk about ageism as well. We need to get rid of prejudice. Old is not disabled, he can work, have fun, love, and be happy – stresses Moratelli, 37 years old.