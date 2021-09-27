‘The Girl Who Killed My Parents’ or ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents’: see which version to watch first – Zoeira

The case of Suzane Von Richthofen returns to the public’s mouth with the release of “The Girl Who Killed the Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”. The two Amazon Prime productions narrate opposite versions of the same crime, which shocked the country 19 years ago.

At the time, aged 18, Suzane plotted with her then boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, the murders of her own parents, engineer Manfred, 49, and psychiatrist Marísia, 50. Both those involved in the crime are still in prison today.

“The Girl Who Killed the Parents” features Cravinhos’ version, who argues that Suzane convinced him and his brother, Cristian Cravinhos, to participate in the couple’s murder. “O Menino Who Killed My Parents” sees the same crime through the vision of Suzane, who accuses her ex-boyfriend of murdering Manfred and Marísia.

Which one to watch first?

According to the producers, who spoke to the UOL portal’s Splash website, the indication is to watch “The Boy who Killed My Parents” first and only then see the version told by Suzane’s boyfriend at the time.

The two narratives were built based on the account of real characters. Suzane Von Richthofen is played by actress Carla Dias in the plot and Daniel Cravinhos, by Leonardo Bittencourt.

Despite narrating the same crime, the two films work separately. Therefore, anyone interested in knowing an overview of the case should watch both productions.

According to the production, the films do not seek to show who is right or wrong, but just to bring what happened in the history of young people to the day of the crime.