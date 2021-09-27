The Last of Us | See 1st official photo of Ellie and Joel on the HBO series

The first official image of The Last of Us, adaptation of HBO for the famous video game, it was released last night (26) by the star Pedro Pascal, on your social networks – see full below.

In the image, Pascal appears as Joel, protagonist of the story, alongside Bella Ramsey (your colleague from game of Thrones) like Ellie. Photographed from behind, the two appear in a field, looking at a crashed plane.

The footage from the first season of The Last of Us have been happening since last month in Canada. Recently, a photo of the set was released by the actor Gabriel Luna, who will play Joel’s brother in the series.

The series The Last of Us 20 years pass after the near extinction of humanity. That’s when Joel is hired to take Ellie out of a quarantine zone – what should have been a simple job for him becomes a brutal journey across the United States, where they both depend on each other to survive.

The cast still includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Anna Torv (fringe), in addition to several of the actors who have already worked on the game, such as Merle Dandridge (Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy) and Nico Parker (Sarah). The new production does not have a defined release date yet.

