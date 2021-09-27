The Last of Us: see the first official image of the HBO series

The first official image of the series of The Last of Us with Joel and Ellie was released on the internet this Sunday night (26). To celebrate “The Last of Us Day”, a special date focused on the franchise, director Neil Druckmann, as well as several PlayStation and HBO profiles, showed a preview of the production.

The photo shows the characters Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, in an open field. In the background, you can see a shattered plane.

In a Twitter post, Neil Druckmann said he was thrilled to see the characterization of the protagonists. The game’s director and series producer also confirmed that production is “in full swing” and that he can’t wait to show more details of the project to fans.



When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: “Hooooooly shit! It’s Joel & Ellie! ??!” The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog‘s The Last of Us is full steam ahead! Can’t wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

Announced last year, the series of The Last of Us is a collaboration of PlayStation and HBO. In addition to bringing Neil Druckmann as executive producer, the project also includes other award-winning names behind the scenes, including Craig Mazin, who worked on the acclaimed Chernobyl.

Although the image above is the first officially released photo of the series, some previews have already been posted on social media by fans who passed by the film set.

the series of The Last of Us It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will have 10 episodes in its first season. The production must also be made available directly on HBO Max, HBO’s streaming service.