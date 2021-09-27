The list of free PS Plus games leaks in October [RUMOR]

Hell Let Loose will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 owners

We are approaching the end of September and with that the curiosity of players about which games will be provided by Sony at PlayStation Plus of October.

To meet this expectation, the user billbil-kun from the french forum Dealabz announced which games will be given by the company to subscribers of its online service next month, noting that this is a rumor and the games in October may be different.

the players of PlayStation 5 will receive the release hell let loose, which will arrive on October 5th for the platform, as players from PS4 and PS5 can redeem Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21.

Despite being a rumor, the French forum user has high credibility, at the end of August he leaked which would be the September games from PlayStation Plus and now he wants to repeat the dose, he justifies his leak as a way for players to schedule their purchases.



hell let loose is an FPS game set in WWII developed by Black Matter Pty. and published by Team17 Digital, the game will offer online battles with up to 100 players, there are several weapons and scenarios that will put players face to face. The game comes exclusively for the PlayStation 5 but it can be redeemed by all users of the PS Plus, so they can play the title if they purchase the PS5.

Mortal Kombat X is the 10th title in the franchise and was the first game to reach last generation consoles, the game was developed by NetherRealm Studios with direction from Ed Boon, the members of PS5 could already redeem the game in the selection of games that the Sony released to the owners of the new console, the PlayStation Collection, but for the owners of PS4 will be great news.



PGA Tour 2K21 is the Golf title developed by 2K which was released in August 2020, is redeemable on both consoles and is a treat for lovers of the sport.

Who hasn’t downloaded games from PlayStation Plus from September you have until the 5th of October to purchase Overcooked: All You Can Eat! for PlayStation 5 and Predator: Hunting Grounds and hitman 2 for PS4/PS5.

What did you think of the supposed PS Plus list for October? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

