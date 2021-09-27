The majority of repentant pocketnaristas would vote for Lula in the 2nd round, says Datafolha





Data from the most recent Datafolha poll show that, in 2018, President Jair Bolsonaro had a great ideological mix as his electorate. The ‘confusion’ currently yields the former captain a drop in support among his voters, with most of those who regretted going to defend an impeachment and migrating to Lula (PT) in an eventual runoff in 2022.

Among those who said they voted for Bolsonaro in 2018, there are those who remain faithful. In this portion, if compared to the general survey, the government is better evaluated and Bolsonaro is not held responsible for unemployment, inflation and the energy crisis.

While the majority of the general population (53%) rate the government as bad or awful, among the president’s voters the rate is only 22%. Most of the Pocketnaristas (46%) indicated that they see the current government as excellent or good. This volume is only 22% in the assessment of the general population.

According to the poll, confidence in Bolsonaro has fallen among his own voters. 25% never trust what he says, 34% indicate they always trust the president’s statements, and 40% sometimes trust the former captain’s speech.

Also among the current president’s voters, 24% started to advocate that Congress evaluate the impeachment process. The proportion is much smaller than the population (56%), but it confirms the mass of repentant Pocketnalists.

The same quarter of voters who say they do not trust the president’s statements and defend the impeachment indicate that, in an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, their votes would migrate to the PT. In all, 23% would vote for Lula, 65% would repeat the vote for Bolsonaro and 12% would vote blank or null in this scenario.

In the first round scenario, Lula is also the best among those regretting the vote in 2018. 16% would vote for the PT; 7% in Ciro Gomes (PDT); 6% in João Doria (PSDB); 3% in Luis Henrique Mandetta (DEM); 9% blank, null or none. According to Datafolha, only 56% would repeat the vote for the former captain.

The pocketnaristas interviewed by the poll also showed that they are at odds with the president when the subject is a pandemic. 85% of the president’s voters support the mandatory use of masks and 39% believe in the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

By contrast, the number of voters for the president who negatively assess Bolsonaro’s performance in the pandemic is only 28 percent. The positive evaluation was 45%. Only 34% of voters also blame him for inflation, 25% for unemployment and 19% for the energy crisis.

The ‘confusion’ of Bolsonaro’s electoral mass is evident in the assessments of corruption and the economy. 50% of the Pocketinarians believe that corruption will increase and 54% have seen the economy worsen during the current administration.

The assessment of recent threats made by the president to the Supreme were also researched by Datafolha. In all, 54% of the former captain’s voters support impeachment if he does not comply with court rulings.

The false news released by Bolsonaro was read as threats to democracy by 73% of his voters and 52% pointed out that the president’s posts could also be read that way.

There is a chance of a coup only for 27% of voters in the current government. 68% do not believe in this possibility. 45% also see no chance of a new dictatorship and 69% claim that democracy is the best form of government.

