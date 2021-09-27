The new vision for Vale’s actions after the ore debacle

(Jenne Andrade and Rebeca Soares) – After record highs in May, with a ton of iron ore costing US$ 220, the fall came and shook the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Last week, international banks such as BofA, HSBC and UBS downgraded Vale’s shares (VALE3) from buy-to-sell or neutral, with an eye on significant drops in the prices of iron ore traded in Qingdao, China. Between August and September alone, the commodity dropped 34.7%, from US$ 181.2 to the current US$ 118.3.

In the same period, the company’s shares dwindled 21.27%, from R$ 98.6 and reaching the level of R$ 77.6, the lowest for the year, according to data from Economatica Brasil. For the investor who saw stocks take off at the end of last year, with more than 50% appreciation accumulated in the fourth quarter of 2020, the robust correction in a few days was an unpleasant surprise.

The reason for the falls has also become a concern: in an attempt to control inflation and reduce the environmental impact of steel, the Chinese government imposed serious restrictions on the production of the metal in the country. Measures such as the closure of production plants and tariffs on steel exports resulted in a sudden decrease in demand for iron ore, an input used to manufacture the metal.

It is important to remember that China is currently one of the largest ore importers and steel exporters in the world, with the power to influence prices. At the same time, a crisis in the second largest Chinese real estate developer, Evergrande, aroused suspicions about the perpetuity of the economic growth model promoted by the Asian giant.

For decades, investment in real estate was one of the main engines of Chinese growth and fueled demand for iron ore, used in infrastructure projects. To accelerate the post-covid economic recovery, the strategy was no different. However, the developer’s high leverage, which accumulates $300 billion in debt, has lit the yellow light about a possible housing bubble forming in China and made the market fear a new ‘Lehman Brothers’ case.

With the possible crisis in Chinese civil construction, the trend is for the demand for iron ore to slow down. In this context, the performance of Vale’s roles may be structurally affected.

China versus Valley

For Ilan Arbetman, research analyst at Ativa Investimentos, although the company has a good performance in internal finance and corporate management, the influence of the macro scenario, especially when analyzing the Chinese economy, could be an impasse.

“We have to separate the micro part from the macro part. We have no doubts about Vale’s finances. And the biggest exponent of this are the strong dividends released in recent weeks, close to the double digits per year. This shows how profitable the company has been and generating spectacular cash flow over the past year. On the financial side, the mining company knew how to do its homework,” says Arbetman.

On September 16, the company announced the payment of R$ 8.10 in dividends, a level considered high. Last Wednesday (22), however, the mining company informed the readjustment of the payment of earnings to R$ 8.19, due to the change in the number of shares of the company in circulation. Shareholders should receive compensation this Thursday (30).

“The amount now distributed was calculated based on the balance sheet drawn up on June 30, 2021 and refers to the anticipation of the allocation of the result for the year 2021”, explained Vale, in a statement to the market.

But the record of being a good dividend payer doesn’t alleviate concerns about China’s slowdown. “Over 50% of Vale’s second-quarter revenue came directly from China, that is, it is very difficult to separate the performance of the role in B3 from the economic performance of the Asian country,” says Arbetman.

The analyst also points out that the influence of the green agenda in China, which foresees the end of carbon emissions by 2060, should result in greater interference by the country’s authorities in mining companies, a segment responsible for about 20% of gas emissions polluter.

For Rodrigo Barros, head of analysis at Âmago Capital, the crisis in the civil construction sector in China, due to the possible default (default) by Evergrande, raises concerns about a possible ‘contagion’ of the Brazilian company.

“The Chinese government is not going to let the sector pull down and, even if demand drops, it could be that the decrease will be slight next year. However, the construction cycle is three to four years. In other words, for the next few years, the demand for ore and steel production should continue at a level close to the current level”, assesses Barros.

Nicolas Merola, CNPI analyst of shares and funds at Inversa, assesses that, if Chinese ore stocks reach very low levels, due to the Chinese government’s interference, the price of the commodity may go to levels closer to US$ 130 per ton – which would maintain Vale’s competitiveness.

different perspectives

If the correlation between Vale and China is unquestionable, views on the extent of the effects of a slowdown in the Chinese economy on stocks are divergent. Analyst Regis Chinchila, from Terra Investimentos, points out that the growth scenario of the Asian country, stimulated by credit, should be resumed. Therefore, it maintains the recommendation of VALE3.

“Still backed by an expectation of strong cash generation with demand for metals in developed countries and solid results with the help of strong sales volumes,” he says. For Chinchilla, another factor that positively influences the exporter is the exchange rate variation.

For Roberto Nemr, an analyst at Ohmresearch, the certainty is that investors will hardly see another boom in the stocks as it happened at the turn of 2020 and 2021. Growth should be maintained in the long term, but considerably slower.

“It is a good investment for those who want to receive regular dividends, but not for those who want extraordinary capital growth. For these, the indication is to seek more attractive sectors”, says Nemr. “I can’t imagine an exaggerated price growth because China will contribute a little less to the rest of the world can contribute a little more to demand, which will keep production growing.”

Ágora Investimentos also maintains a purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$ 133 at the end of 2022, a 70% increase in relation to the current level. The house estimates that even if iron ore dropped to US$90 in 2022, Vale would still generate about US$20 billion in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and US$7 billion in cash flow. free box. Last year, the miner reported an EBITDA of US$16.6 billion.

“For the time being, we don’t expect a relevant drop in steel demand (the Chinese government should intervene, especially considering that 2022 is an important year for President Xi Jinping wants to consolidate power during the 20th National Party Congress at the end of 2022) and we maintain our base case of a 1% drop in steel production in China in 2022, which would still imply healthy iron ore market fundamentals, with prices hovering around $100-120 per ton,” the brokerage said. in a report released to customers on Monday (20).

Arbetman, from Ativa, in turn, reinforces that the house changed its purchase recommendation to neutral about a month ago, already anticipating the decline in iron ore and the effects on Vale’s papers. “We noticed an asymmetric dynamics on the part of the steel and mining market, especially in China”, he says. “We expected an impact on this scenario, but not in the way it was. If we had predicted, we could have changed it from purchase to sale later, in order to capture this strong drop.”

In the short term, macroeconomic uncertainties remain regarding the performance of the Xi Jinping Government. “This issue of Evergrande brought very big doubts about China’s reaction. We fear that this, even if in a parallel way, will affect the local credit market, which is fundamental for investments and for the main sectors that demand ore, such as infrastructure and logistics”, says Arbetman.

