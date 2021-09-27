“The shirt 10 is back”: meet Messi’s replacement elected at Barcelona – 27/09/2021

Barcelona, ​​who beat Levante yesterday (26) by 3-0, for the seventh round of the Espanyol, has already put all expectations on the player who inherited Lionel Messi’s shirt 10, now at Paris Saint-Germain. Not only did the club do this, as the traditional Catalan newspaper sports world printed in the headline: “The 10 is back”, just as the other Spanish periodicals were also excited.

On the field, the heir Ansu fati made a great game and swung the net at the end of the game. However, the 18-year-old striker will still need constancy to honor Barça’s desperate effort.

Against Levante, the young man took the field in the 81st minute, replacing Luuk de Jong, and was applauded by the crowd. Before that, he had been out of the field for 322 days due to a meniscus injury in his left knee. The celebration of the goal, nine minutes after going to the field, was a thank you to the doctors.

“For me, wearing the number 10 is not a pressure. Wearing that shirt after Leo [Messi] it’s a pride. I want to thank the club and team captains for giving me the opportunity to wear this shirt. I am very grateful to use this number, which is so important in the club’s history,” he said after the game.

Before yesterday’s match, Fati had been injured since November 2020, when he was substituted at half-time against Betis. It took three surgeries – the last in May – for the left knee to recover.

Fati’s start to the season was good: he had played seven matches in the Spanish Championship (with four goals) and three in the Champions League (one goal and three assists). The period in which he was away from the club brought major changes, such as the departure of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, who returned to Atlético Madrid.

He was absent from both the Euro Cup and the Japan Olympics. Born in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, the young athlete moved to Spain with his family when he was 6 years old. He became a Spanish citizen and went through the base categories of Herrera, Sevilla and Barcelona, ​​where he became a professional at the age of 16.