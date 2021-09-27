The story behind the “miracle house” that survived the Cumbre Vieja volcano and became a symbol of tragedy

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano is unrelenting. Lava began gushing from within the geological structure last Sunday and there are thousands of people homeless in the area that has been declared a state of emergency.

However, in the midst of so much tragedy, an image became a symbol of resistance, it is the “home of miracles”, as detailed by Radio Miter.

The image showing a house that miraculously became the only survivor of the lava river, went viral on networks and attracted the attention of thousands of Internet users around the world.

The structure, located in the middle of a fenced island, was built by Dutchwoman Ada Monnikendam with her husband and brother-in-law.

It was Ada who found the image while surfing the internet. And realizing what his eyes were seeing, he couldn’t believe it.

Also according to information, the Canarian-style house in ‘El Paraíso’, the village most affected so far by the volcano’s lava river, was built after settling on the island in 1976.

In addition, the woman assured that the image made her “happy” although she recognized that it also saddened her “knowing that the house is there alone, without anyone being able to take care of it”

With information from Radio Miter

