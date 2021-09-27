The virus of politics at Prevent Senior – 25/09/2021 – Elio Gaspari

In 1997, deputy Ayres da Cunha, owner of a health plan operator and leader of the parliamentary group that defended the interests of the sector, said that “in my company there is a problem called elderly (…). If we took all seniors out of my plan, my profitability would increase a lot”.

At that time, the doctor Fernando Perillo and his brother Eduardo entered the market with Prevent Senior. They offered individual plans to seniors and charged little. It sounded crazy, but it was a healthy demonstration of the creative destruction of capitalism.

While the market operated without controlling its costs, Prevent was closed. It had its roster of doctors, its laboratories, its hospitals and its clinics. In 2017, the market was authorized to increase its monthly fees by 13.55% and Prevent rose only 6.5%. Its average ticket was R$ 509. At the time, it already had 327 thousand customers.

Today, there are 550,000 customers, with 10,000 employees, 3,000 doctors and 11,000 hospital beds. With this registration, she was exposed at Covid’s CPI. He messed with chloroquine, altered medical records, and its executive director, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, was wiretapped in a phone call during which he threatened a doctor with the subtlety of a militiaman: “Did you tell your wife what you did? (…) You have a lot to lose, it’s your life, it’s your family”.

Prevent’s case should be studied in business administration schools. In a market where promiscuity between maganos and public agents prevails, Prevent crossed the street to slip on bunches of bananas. The details of her relations with politicians and civil servants are not known, but it is possible to map the days when she took the path to the countryside.

In March 2020, when the pandemic had barely reached Brazil, Prevent had 212 suspected cases of Covid, eight confirmed and 40 hospitalized clients. As an operator that catered to the elderly, this was understandable. On March 17, one of his clients died. Health authorities put the company’s name on the wheel and Prevent honored the public by shielding itself in threatening silence.

On April 1st, Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta expressed concern because 58% of deaths in São Paulo took place in Prevent hospitals. Fernando Parrillo, president of the company, shot back: “Talking about a business model with those who came from a medical cooperative, who do not pay taxes, is complicated”. Mandetta had been president of Unimed Campo Grande (MS).

As Prevent was threatened with intervention, Parrillo argued that this matter was the responsibility of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency). Brasília entered the dance.

In those days, Jair Bolsonaro spoke of “little flu” and had already proclaimed his faith in chloroquine, ordering “his” Army to start producing it. Renowned doctors took the medication.

Believing in chloroquine in March and April 2020 was a fact of life. In the months that followed, and even today, it became a fact of death. Bolsonaro remained convinced and Prevent followed suit.

He got involved in a poll of bravado publicly exalted by the president. He started to prescribe chloroquine without the patients’ knowledge. Manipulated documents that resulted in Covid’s omission of lethality. From there to threaten doctors, it would be a step and she took it.

There was a difference between the people who defended chloroquine in March 2020 and the Pocketnarian obsession. In one case there was some scientific uncertainty. In the other, there was the exclusive purpose of political instrumentation. More than a year later, and half a million dead, Fernando Parrillo acknowledged to reporters Patrícia Pasquini and Suzana Singer that the research was not research, as a “slip” had occurred.

He finally admitted that the famous Prevent study did not show that chloroquine worked against Covid.

If Prevent had done this a year ago, it would have been good for many people, including her, who will now have to explain herself to the Public Ministry.

