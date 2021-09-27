‘The Voice Kids’: Gustavo Bardim wins the sixth season for Michel Teló’s team – Emais

Gustavo Bardim, from Time Teló, is the champion of the sixth season of the reality musical Photo: João Cotta / Globo

O last episode of The Voice Kids happened this Sunday afternoon, 26, when Gustavo Bardim was consecrated the season six champion of musical reality. The coach Michel Telo he was proud of his pupil, who won a record deal Universal Music and a prize worth 250 thousand reais.

In the first round Gustavo sang Beatles and in the second, Roberto Carlos, showing with his versatility that he deserved the title of champion. He played in the final with Helloysa do Pandeiro and Izabelle Ribeiro.

“I want to thank God for everything, everything, everything that happened here with me! It’s an incredible pleasure to sing here, and this trophy is not just mine: it belongs to all the children!”, said Bardim emotionally.

The first round began with the presentation of the Gaby Team, who had fun playing Tic Tic Tic, composition by Braulino Lima, who became known with the Amazonian group Carrapicho.

Izabelle Ribeiro opened the competition with the classic How are you doing?, composition by Antonio Marcos and Mário Marcos, originally recorded by Roberto Carlos.

Competing for a place in the final, Ruany Keveny made a special interpretation of Closed Regime, success in the voices of Simone and Simaria. The public chose Izabelle Ribeiro to represent Gaby Amarantos in the final.

Opening the presentations of the Carlinhos Brown’s team, one of the favourites, Helloysa do Pandeiro, lavished talent in the presentation of baião, a classic by Luiz Gonzaga.

Isabelly Sampaio also showed his swing on the reality stage with the performance of Madalena, music by Ivan Lins with Ronaldo Monteiro de Souza. A difficult choice for the public, who elected Helloysa to the final by popular vote.

In the team’s presentation, Carlinhos Brown, Helloysa do Pandeiro and Isabelly Sampaio sang the unbalanced, composition of the technician with Milla Franco, shining in the The Voice Kids.

Then it was Michel Teló’s turn to join his team to sing My Life/My Way, moving with the classic by Chitãozinho & Xororó. A great warm-up for Gustavo Bardim and Maria Victoria.

After the sertanejo, Gustavo brought the Beatles hit, yesterday, in an unforgettable presentation.

To fight for a place in the final, Maria Victoria bet on the classic of Brazilian music, Think of me, by Leandro & Leonardo. Despite the artist’s beautiful performance, the public chose Gustavo Bardim’s talent for the last phase of the season.

second round

Gustavo Bardim enchanted the audience with his versatility when interpreting How great is my love for you, by King Roberto Carlos.

Already Helloysa do Pandeiro chose master Dominguinhos and performed with Back to the coziness, in a beautiful interpretation.

Another classic on the stage of The Voice Kids with Izabelle Ribeiro bringing maria maria, by Milton Nascimento, to close the competition.

O audience chose your favorite, the young talent Gustavo Bardim. Moved, he thanked the technicians, presenters and his colleagues on the reality show.

To close the stage for the sixth season of The Voice Kids, the champion presented the song with his coach, Michel Teló, Empty life, by Bruno & Marrone.