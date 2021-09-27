‘The Voice Kids’ today: see what time starts this Sunday’s final (26) – Zoeira

The end of the “The Voice Kids” will be shown this Sunday (26), on TV Globo, and the public will know who the new voice of the sixth season is.

compete for award: Helloysa do Pandeiro and Isabelly Sampaio (Team Brown); Ruany Keveny and Izabelle Ribeiro (Team Gaby); and Gustavo Bardim and Maria Victória (Time Teló).

Subtitle: “The Voice Kids” Season Six Finalists Photograph: Divulgation/TV Globo

What time does ‘The Voice Kids’ start?

The program “The Voice Kids” starts at 2:20 pm, on TV Globo, right after the “Maximum temperature“. The program is presented by Márcio Garcia, with Thalita Rebouças backstage.

How will the final be?

There will be two rounds in the final. In the first, the two finalists from each team present themselves on the program’s stage, and the audience choose who goes to the next stage. Then the three most voted they sing once more to decide who will take the prize.