The Witcher: Season 2 wins trailer

Season 2 of The Witcher’s live-action series got a new trailer and unreleased footage at Netflix’s Tudum festival. The event is focused on bringing news about the products of the streaming platform.

The video recaps previous events from The Witcher and stitches them together with previously unseen scenes, highlighting the first time we see Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Geralt’s master, in the series. Watch the trailer below:

Read more: The Witcher School of Witches exists in real life

The new episodes of The Witcher premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2021. The series will feature the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt de Rívia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Dandelion.

Vesemir in Season 2 of The Witcher. Image: Netflix

Season 2 Episode Names

a grain of truthfulness

Kaer Morhen

Losses

Redanian Secret Service

Decisions and Consequences

Dear friend

Voleth Meir

Confidential

Season 2 of The Witcher will pick up where the first season ended, with Geralt and Ciri together at last. Check out the synopsis of the new episodes:

“Convinced of Yennefer’s death at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rívia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows: Kaer Morhen, where he spent his childhood. While kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside the walls of the Continent , the girl faces a much greater danger: her own power.”

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the Twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.