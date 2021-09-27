Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (26/09/2021)

Check out today September 26, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 75 matches divided into 19 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.
Live Brazilian Championship – September 26
11:00 am – America-MG x Flamengo
16:00 – Fluminense x Bragantino
16:00 – International x Bahia
16:00 – Youth x Saints
18:15 – Sport x Fortaleza
6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Grêmio
8:30 pm – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá
Brazilian Championship Series B live – September 26
4:00 pm – Cruise x CSA
6:15 pm – Ponte Preta x Brasil de Pelotas
18:15 – Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa
Live English Championship – 26th September
10:00 am – Southampton x Wolverhampton
12:30 pm – Arsenal x Tottenham
Live Spanish Championship – September 26
9:00 am – Majorca x Osasuna
11:15 am – Barcelona x Levante
1:30 pm – Real Sociedad x Elche
1:30 pm – Ray Vallecano x Cádiz
16:00 – Betis x Getafe
Live Italian Championship – September 26
7:30 am – Juventus x Sampdoria
10:00 am – Empoli x Bologna
10:00 am – Sassuolo x Salernitana
10:00 am – Udinese x Fiorentina
13:00 – Lazio x Rome
3:45 pm – Napoli x Cagliari
German Championships live – September 26
10:30 am – Bochum x Stuttgart
12:30 pm – Freiburg x Augsburg
French Championship live – September 26
8:00 am – Bordeaux x Rennes
10:00 am – Brest x Metz
10:00 am – Reims x Nantes
10:00 am – Troyes x Angers
12:00 – Clermont x Monaco
3:45 pm – Olympique Marseille x Lens
Live Portuguese Championship – September 26
14:00 – Santa Clara x Braga
4:30 pm – Portimonense x Vizela
Brazilian Championship Series D live – September 26
3:00 pm – July 4th x ABC
16:00 – America-RN x Moto Club
16:00 – Cianorte x Aparecidense
4:00 pm – Uberlândia x Joinville
FIFA™ Futsal World Cup live – 26 September
Closed (0 X 0) – Morocco x Brazil
12:30 pm – Russia x Argentina
Live Acre Championship – September 26
4:00 pm – Humaitá x Galvez
18:00 – Atlético-AC x Rio Branco-AC
Brazilian Women’s Championship live – September 26
9:00 pm – Corinthians x Palmeiras
Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – September 26
10:00 am – Santos x Flamengo
3:00 pm – International x Bahia
3:00 pm – Fluminense x America-MG
3:00 pm – Fortaleza x Vasco
3:00 pm – Botafogo x Atlético-GO
4:00 pm – Palmeiras x Cruise
Maranhense Campeonato Serie B live – September 26
3:30 pm – Viana x Tuntum
Mineiro Championship Second Division live – September 26
10:00 am – America TO x Betis FC
11:00 – Três Corações x Santarritense
3:00 pm – Figueirense-MG x Varginha EC
Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – September 26
3:00 pm – América-SP x Fernandópolis
3:00 pm – Inter of Bebedouro x Catanduva
3:00 pm – Matonense x Taquaritinga
3:00 pm – You x Santacruzense
3:00 pm – Osvaldo Cruz x Assisense
3:00 pm – Grêmio Prudente x XV de Jaú
15:00 – São-Carlense x Mogi Mirim
3:00 pm – Independent-SP x São Carlos
3:00 pm – Rio Branco-SP x Itapirense
3:00 pm – Flamengo-SP x Colorado Caieiras
15:00 – Barcelona-SP x Guarulhos
3:00 pm – São Paulo x Mauaense
3:00 pm – Mogi Union x ECU
3:00 pm – Mauá x Atlético Mogi
3:00 pm – Suzano x Manthiqueira Union
Campeonato Pernambucano Serie A2 live – September 26
3:00 pm – May 1st-PE x Serrano-PE
3:00 pm – Pesqueira x Ypiranga-PE
Piauí Championship Second Division live – September 26
3:45 pm – Commercial-PI x Timon-PI
4:00 pm – Piauí x Oeirense
4:00 pm – Corisabbá x Caiçara
Espírito Santo Cup live – September 26
3:00 pm – Rio Branco VN x CTE Colatina
3:00 pm – Aster x Royal Northwest
3:00 pm – Rail Sports x Capixaba
