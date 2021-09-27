Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (26/09/2021)

Check out today September 26, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 75 matches divided into 19 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.

Live Brazilian Championship – September 26

11:00 am – America-MG x Flamengo

16:00 – Fluminense x Bragantino

16:00 – International x Bahia

16:00 – Youth x Saints

18:15 – Sport x Fortaleza

6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Grêmio

8:30 pm – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá

Brazilian Championship Series B live – September 26

4:00 pm – Cruise x CSA

6:15 pm – Ponte Preta x Brasil de Pelotas

18:15 – Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa

Live English Championship – 26th September

10:00 am – Southampton x Wolverhampton

12:30 pm – Arsenal x Tottenham

Live Spanish Championship – September 26

9:00 am – Majorca x Osasuna

11:15 am – Barcelona x Levante

1:30 pm – Real Sociedad x Elche

1:30 pm – Ray Vallecano x Cádiz

16:00 – Betis x Getafe

Live Italian Championship – September 26

7:30 am – Juventus x Sampdoria

10:00 am – Empoli x Bologna

10:00 am – Sassuolo x Salernitana

10:00 am – Udinese x Fiorentina

13:00 – Lazio x Rome

3:45 pm – Napoli x Cagliari

German Championships live – September 26

10:30 am – Bochum x Stuttgart

12:30 pm – Freiburg x Augsburg

French Championship live – September 26

8:00 am – Bordeaux x Rennes

10:00 am – Brest x Metz

10:00 am – Reims x Nantes

10:00 am – Troyes x Angers

12:00 – Clermont x Monaco

3:45 pm – Olympique Marseille x Lens

Live Portuguese Championship – September 26

14:00 – Santa Clara x Braga

4:30 pm – Portimonense x Vizela

Brazilian Championship Series D live – September 26

3:00 pm – July 4th x ABC

16:00 – America-RN x Moto Club

16:00 – Cianorte x Aparecidense

4:00 pm – Uberlândia x Joinville

FIFA™ Futsal World Cup live – 26 September

Closed (0 X 0) – Morocco x Brazil

12:30 pm – Russia x Argentina

Live Acre Championship – September 26

4:00 pm – Humaitá x Galvez

18:00 – Atlético-AC x Rio Branco-AC

Brazilian Women’s Championship live – September 26

9:00 pm – Corinthians x Palmeiras

Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – September 26

10:00 am – Santos x Flamengo

3:00 pm – International x Bahia

3:00 pm – Fluminense x America-MG

3:00 pm – Fortaleza x Vasco

3:00 pm – Botafogo x Atlético-GO

4:00 pm – Palmeiras x Cruise

Maranhense Campeonato Serie B live – September 26

3:30 pm – Viana x Tuntum

Mineiro Championship Second Division live – September 26

10:00 am – America TO x Betis FC

11:00 – Três Corações x Santarritense

3:00 pm – Figueirense-MG x Varginha EC

Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – September 26

3:00 pm – América-SP x Fernandópolis

3:00 pm – Inter of Bebedouro x Catanduva

3:00 pm – Matonense x Taquaritinga

3:00 pm – You x Santacruzense

3:00 pm – Osvaldo Cruz x Assisense

3:00 pm – Grêmio Prudente x XV de Jaú

15:00 – São-Carlense x Mogi Mirim

3:00 pm – Independent-SP x São Carlos

3:00 pm – Rio Branco-SP x Itapirense

3:00 pm – Flamengo-SP x Colorado Caieiras

15:00 – Barcelona-SP x Guarulhos

3:00 pm – São Paulo x Mauaense

3:00 pm – Mogi Union x ECU

3:00 pm – Mauá x Atlético Mogi

3:00 pm – Suzano x Manthiqueira Union

Campeonato Pernambucano Serie A2 live – September 26

3:00 pm – May 1st-PE x Serrano-PE

3:00 pm – Pesqueira x Ypiranga-PE

Piauí Championship Second Division live – September 26

3:45 pm – Commercial-PI x Timon-PI

4:00 pm – Piauí x Oeirense

4:00 pm – Corisabbá x Caiçara

Espírito Santo Cup live – September 26

3:00 pm – Rio Branco VN x CTE Colatina

3:00 pm – Aster x Royal Northwest

3:00 pm – Rail Sports x Capixaba

