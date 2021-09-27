Toxic smoke cloud from Canary Islands volcano reaches Spain and France

LA PALMA, SPAIN — The cloud of smoke rising from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, arrived in Europe this Sunday. Satellite images show emissions from the eruption over the territories of Spain and France.
According to Metsul Meteorologia, it is a plume of sulfur dioxide that extends from the eruption area to the Iberian Peninsula and then advances into French territory. The map used by Metsul was released by Adam Platform, a geospatial data management tool.
The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) estimates that the volcano has emitted between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of toxic gas per day. However, despite the high amount, the volcano’s emissions were carried by wind currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.
According to Metsul, the sulfur dioxide cloud is located above 4,000 meters in altitude. For this reason, the populations of France and Spain cannot see nor suffer any effect from the emissions. In the area of the eruption the air quality is also good in most places.
Cumbre Vieja went live last Sunday. According to Involcan, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano can last from 24 to 84 days. The projection takes into account data from previous explosions on the island of La Palma. The average duration of the phenomenon is 55 days.
This Saturday morning, Involcan reported that the main summit of Cumbe Vieja had partially broken. So far, the volcano has four active emission points, through which lava flows.