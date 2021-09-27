Toxic smoke cloud from Canary Islands volcano reaches Spain and France

LA PALMA, SPAIN — The cloud of smoke rising from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, arrived in Europe this Sunday. Satellite images show emissions from the eruption over the territories of Spain and France.

According to Metsul Meteorologia, it is a plume of sulfur dioxide that extends from the eruption area to the Iberian Peninsula and then advances into French territory. The map used by Metsul was released by Adam Platform, a geospatial data management tool.





The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in the Spanish Canary Islands, spreading lava, ash and a huge column of smoke Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing columns of smoke, ash and lava on the island of La Palma Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP Eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park in Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Islands of La Palma, wreaks havoc on the surrounding area Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Volcano in the Canary Islands has already destroyed 100 houses in La Palma, which sees a ‘devastating’ situation Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Lava arrives in the homes of residents of El Paso after a volcano erupted in the Canary Islands. Photo: REUTERS Smoke and ash from the volcano forced residents to flee their homes. Photo: EPA Smoke from the volcano that erupted in the Canary Islands is seen from above. Photo: REX Thousands of people were evacuated in El Paso because of the eruption Photo: AFP Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Lava gushes from a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja National Park in El Paso, in the Canary Islands of La Palma Photo: REUTERS Lava gushes from a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja National Park in El Paso, in the Canary Islands of La Palma Photo: FORTA / via REUTERS Asleep since 1971, Cumbre Vieja, in the Atlantic Ocean, registered a rapid increase in the number of seismic activities Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Lava flows alongside a local policeman after a volcano erupts in Cumbre Vieja National Park in El Paso, Canary Islands Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Lava jet rises after volcanic eruption in Cumbre Vieja National Park, El Paso, Canary Islands of La Palma Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Residents watch lava gush out after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in El Paso Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS The Cumbre Vieja volcanic complex had not erupted since 1971 Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Authorities monitor fire and work to evacuate area residents Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Lava approaches homes in El Paso Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP Lava approaches homes in El Paso Photo: AFP Lava being spurted as the volcano erupted in El Paso, in the Canary Islands of La Palma. Photo: AP

The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) estimates that the volcano has emitted between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of toxic gas per day. However, despite the high amount, the volcano’s emissions were carried by wind currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

According to Metsul, the sulfur dioxide cloud is located above 4,000 meters in altitude. For this reason, the populations of France and Spain cannot see nor suffer any effect from the emissions. In the area of ​​the eruption the air quality is also good in most places.

Cumbre Vieja went live last Sunday. According to Involcan, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano can last from 24 to 84 days. The projection takes into account data from previous explosions on the island of La Palma. The average duration of the phenomenon is 55 days.

This Saturday morning, Involcan reported that the main summit of Cumbe Vieja had partially broken. So far, the volcano has four active emission points, through which lava flows.