TV Cultura denies Janaina Paschoal about end of Manhattan Connection · TV News

TV Cultura denied the statements made by Janaina Paschoal, who accused the station of stopping showing Manhattan Connection due to the interview the deputy gave to the program, when she harshly criticized the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). “Absolutely unfounded,” said the channel on Sunday (26).

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, Janaina was interviewed on the program on September 23 (last Thursday) and criticized Doria, a declared rival of the president of Brazil. TV Cultura confirmed the end of the exhibition of the attraction the following day (24, Friday).

On Saturday night (25), the politician complained on his Twitter profile. “You can give whatever excuse you want! But the truth is they’re going to close the Manhattan Connection because I criticized the governor and the journalists, correctly, didn’t edit the program! My solidarity with the entire team! Take a good look at who threatens democracy in Brazil! Absurd!” said the jurist.

“Is the press going to defend independent journalism on TV Cultura? It is important to note that the criticisms of the governor were made by one of the interviewees. The interviewers did not corroborate, they simply respected the freedom of expression. PT and the government of former president Dilma Roussef.

This Sunday (26), TV Cultura sent a position statement to the press and rejected the statements.

“TV Cultura clarifies that the recent statements by Congresswoman Janaina Paschoal, who went public saying that the station will no longer air Manhattan Connection due to her participation in last Wednesday’s program (9/22) are absolutely unfounded,” starts the statement.

“The negotiations for the termination of the contract, in agreement with Blend Negócios Divulgação e Editoração Ltda., the company responsible for the production and licensing of the Manhattan Connection rights, were prior to the recording and airing date of the last edition of the program”, he adds. the note.

“TV Cultura reaffirms its commitment to plural and independent journalism, which has been valuing democracy and diversity of opinion for over 50 years,” the channel ends.

Eight months after its debut on open TV, Manhattan Connection will leave the Culture grid this Sunday (26). According to information released on Friday, the program did not achieve the desired commercial results, in addition to having suffered a stampede from the main cast in this new phase.

In recent months, friction between the broadcaster and the company Blend, responsible for producing the Connection, has intensified and, given the unfeasible situation, the broadcaster has chosen to break the contract. The information was first published by journalist Flavio Ricco, from R7.