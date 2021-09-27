Uber bans 1,600 drivers for ‘excessive cancellation’ of trips

The company stated that the conduct harms the operation of the platform, but recognized that most employees do not have such behavior

THE Uber banned about 1,600 drivers from your app alleging “excessive cancellation” of travel by employees. The information has been confirmed to Young pan by the company itself, which stated that 0.16% of the nearly 1 million drivers registered in the application had “behavior that intentionally harmed the functioning of the platform”. Uber reported that drivers have the right to cancel races, but that excessive cancellation is a violation of the platform code. In addition, the company informed that it is aware that most of its employees do not have such behaviors. The measure was taken by the platform after a series of complaints from users about the cancellation of trips by drivers and the increase in waiting time for races. On the other hand, drivers and employees claim that the rise in fuel prices has hindered the performance of races.