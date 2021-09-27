Uberlndia wins at home, opens the advantage and takes down the last undefeated in Series D

Ingro scores and leaves Uberlndia ahead of Joinville in the round of 16 (Photo: Giovanni Mendes/Uberlndia) Uberlndia took advantage of the field command and took the lead in the round of 16 of the Series D of the Brazilian Championship. At Parque do Sabi, the team from Minas Gerais beat Joinville by 1-0, this Sunday, and overthrew the last undefeated in the competition. The top scorer Ingro scored the goal of alviverde’s triumph, in the second half.

Uberlndia won the right to play for a draw in the match of the return, next Saturday (2), at 3 pm, at Arena Joinville, in Santa Catarina. If the team from Santa Catarina returns the score, the definition of the classified will be in penalties. JEC needs to win by two or more goals from the front to advance directly.

Uberlndia, the only Minas Gerais player to continue in Serie D, started with more initiative, even playing at home. Joinville, more paced, even built good chances, but who scored was Verdo. After a good play by Felipe Par, the ball went to corner. In charge, Ingro went up and tested for the nets, at 11min. The JEC goalkeeper still made important saves, and in the end the miners managed to keep the advantage.

The situation is similar for America-RN, who scored 1-0 over Moto Club-MA at Arena das Dunas, in Natal. The team plays for the tie in the return in So Luis. The team from Maranhão must win by two goals difference or by one goal and take the definition to penalties.

Cianorte-PR and Aparecidense-GO tied without goals in Paran, while in Piripiri, in Piau, 4 de Julho and ABC were 1 to 1. Whoever wins in the second game gets the spot. In case of another tie, the definition will take place in the penalty shootout.

All phases will be played by the knockout system, in two games and without an away goal advantage. The team with the best campaign plays the second game as home team and, in the event of a tie in the aggregate score, the decision goes to penalties. The video arbiter (VAR) will be used from the quarterfinals onwards, which phase will define the four Series C accesses in 2022.

saturday



Atltico Cearense-CE 2 x 0 Paragominas-PA

Sports-RS 1 x 2 Ferroviria-SP

Campinense-PB 2 x 1 Guarany-CE

Caxias-RS 2 x 0 Unio-MT

Sunday



4th of July-PI 1 x 1 ABC-RN

Uberlndia 1 x 0 Joinville-SC

Cianorte-PR 0 x 0 Aparecidense-GO

America-RN 1 x 0 Moto Club-MA