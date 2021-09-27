‘undemocratic behavior deserved reprimand by the Supreme Court’ – Free Tuesday TV

🔊 CLICK TO LISTEN TO THE STORY OR PAUSE

For the president of the Supreme Court (STF) Luiz Fux, “some undemocratic behavior deserved the reprimand of the Supreme Court.”

The statement was given this Saturday (25) to the podcast Supreme na Semana, edited by the Court. Commenting on the demonstrations that took place on the September 7 holiday, the Minister said that the Court responded “in line with its constitutional mission, which is the intransigent defense of democracy”.

“Some statements, some undemocratic behavior deserved, let’s say, the reprimand of the Federal Supreme Court, now through the opening of lawsuits, because that’s how the Judiciary responds”, he said.

Also according to Fux, the election year will require prudence and calm.

“We are entering a very important year, the election year. This election year requires prudence, it requires calm from the institutions, so I think this prudence will be maintained precisely with a focus on the concern in the elections. I would mention, for example, even though it was an expressive demonstration, we prepared ourselves and there were no serious or slightly serious incidents in relation to that movement of September 7th”, he declared.